Abstract: - Global Snooker Cues and Balls Market to Reach $296 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Snooker Cues and Balls estimated at US$262.

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Snooker Cues and Balls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032922/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR

- The Snooker Cues and Balls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

BCE Distributors Ltd.

Berner Billiards

Birmingham Billiards Ltd

Brunswick Corporation

Diamond Billiard Products, Inc.

Franklin Billiard Co.,

Fury

H. Betti Industries, Inc.

Imperial International

Iszy Billiards

Life Fitness

Predator Group

Yalin International Billiard Goods







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032922/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Snooker Cues and Balls

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



EUROPE

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Snooker Cues and Balls

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls

by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Snooker Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls

by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Snooker Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Snooker

Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Snooker Cues and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Snooker Cues

and Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Snooker Cues and

Balls by Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Snooker Cues and Balls by

Segment - Snooker Cues and Balls Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032922/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



