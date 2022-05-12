U.S. markets closed

Global Snow Helmet Market size is projected to witness USD 400.39 Million by 2030

Fior Market Research LLP
·5 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

The snow helmet market report includes significant industry insights and events, as well as a market application and competitive analysis that includes the industrial environment and prominent competitors.

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by our research team, the global snow helmet market is expected to grow from USD 302.61 million in 2021 and to reach USD 400.39 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

A snow helmet, sometimes known as a ski helmet, is a helmet made specifically for the winter sports and activities conducted in snow. The use of such snow helmets was uncommon until about the year 2000; however, by 2010, the vast majority of skiers and snowboarders in Europe and the US were wearing them. Helmets exist in a variety of styles, but most have a hard plastic/resin outside with padding on the inside. In snow sports, a snow helmet is worn to protect the head from vital injuries. It is well-suited for the purpose of snowboarding. According to the concerned agencies from Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Canada, and Norway, 15-20 percent of ski injuries and snowboard injuries are caused by head traumas. The growing demand for snow helmets in different regions, as well as advances in the manufacturing technology of snow helmets, are propelling the industry forward.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global snow helmet market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Companies all across the world are eager to seize market share by capitalizing on existing opportunities. As a result, in order to obtain a competitive advantage over other organizations, the majority of companies are today selecting product supply to support snow adventures.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @

Market Growth & Trends

Skiing is an adventure sport that originated in Norway in Europe and has been practiced for decades. Since the sports are now regarded as one of the Olympic Games, they have become a commercial market. As a result, skiing is seen as both an adventure activity for tourists and a major commercial sport for professionals. Thus, there has been a large-scale demand for ski clothing and equipment, including snow helmets over the last few decades in the global market. The manufacturers present in the market have invested in the manufacturing of rigid snow helmets that can provide safety to the users while skiing. The increasing per capita income of consumers has increased the demand for snowboarding and skiing activities.

Key Findings

  • In 2021, the men's snow helmet type dominated the market with the largest market share of 46.07% and market revenue of 139.41 million.

The type segment is divided into men, women, and kids snow helmets. In 2021, the men's snow helmet type dominated the market with the largest market share of 46.07% and market revenue of 139.41 million. Snow helmets for men in size ranges from about 52 to 65 cm. All of these helmets must be CE and CEN certified, especially in Europe. Many men's snow helmets extend and contract to fit the form of the rider's head-high-end performance and practical features, including MIPS technology, an integrated POV camera mount, adjustable ventilation, and Fidlock magnetic buckle closing round out its cutting-edge design, making it one of the most popular helmets in the market.

  • In 2021, the personal user accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60.40% and market revenue of 182.77 million.

The application segment is divided into public rental and personal users. In 2021, the personal user accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60.40% and market revenue of 182.77 million. Winter activities such as skiing are popular in both Europe and North America. Many casual skiers and professional skiers like participating in winter sports. To participate in the sports, one must have ski equipment, including a snow helmet. As a result, elite ski racers prefer to purchase helmets rather than rent them.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Snow Helmet Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global snow helmet market, with a share of 41.38% of the market revenue in 2021. There are several significant players in snow helmets in Europe, and thus it is the most significant contributor to the global market in terms of market revenue. The construction of skiing infrastructure in many countries of Europe is the leading cause of market growth. The large-scale infrastructure development for skiing is encouraging people to participate in the sport, which is expected to boost the ski gear market in the near future. Countries that receive snow in the region are implementing a variety of programs to promote skiing as a recreational activity or sport. Further, the favourable manufacturing base attracts a higher number of snow helmet manufacturers.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @

Key players operating in the global snow helmet market are:

  • Giro (BRG Sports)

  • Smith Optics

  • Salomon

  • SCOTT Sports SA

  • Bolle

  • Sweet Protection

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market Research Place have segmented the global snow helmet market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Snow Helmet Market by Type:

  • Men Snow Helmet

  • Women Snow Helmet

  • Kids Snow Helmet

Global Snow Helmet Market by Application:

  • Public Rental

  • Personal User

To Purchase Research Report @

About the report:

The global snow helmet market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

