U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,316.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,817.25
    +110.25 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.00
    +12.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.09
    -0.81 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    +30.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2540
    -0.1300 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,667.96
    -486.55 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.41
    -12.53 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.86
    -62.98 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Global Soap Noodles Market 2023 to 2031: Increasing Consumer Preference for Soaps Made with Vegetable Oil

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soap Noodles Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soap noodles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Growing global penetration of liquid soaps and gels is predicted to be a significant deterrent to business expansion.

Companies Mentioned

  • OIi Oleochemicals

  • Wilmar International

  • Jocil Limited

  • KLK Oleo

  • Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

  • EVYAP-OLEO

  • Musim Mas Hodling Pte

  • John Drury & Co Ltd

  • M Bedforth& Sons

  • Rubia Industries Limited

  • Olivia Impex Private Limited

Soap noodles are either tallow (animal fat) or vegetable oil derivatives such as palm oil, olive oil, coconut oil, and palm kernel oil, which are widely utilized in the making of bar soap.

These soap noodles are commonly used in the production of all types of bar soaps and are available in a variety of formulations on the market. For the production of high-quality personal hygiene soap bars, the normal blend of 80:20 palm oil and palm kernel oil soap noodles is deemed to be the best grade.

Due to rising demand in the soap sector, the global market for soap noodles is projected to expand throughout the forecast period. The substance is used as a basic material in the creation of household and toilet soaps, with the addition of signature scents, pigments, and other additions. Depending on characteristics such as color, fatty acid content, and water content, the product's price varies widely around the world.

The interaction between sodium hydroxide and palm-based fatty acids/tallow produces a tiny noodle-shaped substance. 80:20, 70:30, 60:40, and 90:10 are common proportions of palm oil and kernel or coconut oil in the product's normal blend. In contrast, a mixture of 80% palm oil and 20% palm kernel or coconut oil is frequently used in industry due to its optimal balance of lather, cleaning ability, and hardness.

Consequently, product demand is anticipated to stay high during the forecast period. In addition, the rise of end-use industries is anticipated to drive demand for the product during the next seven years. In the past several years, aggressive sales promotions by both large and small businesses and the advent of functional soaps have had a significant impact on the demand for soaps and soap noodles.

Companies have been driven to offer aromatherapy, moisturizing, anti-bacterial, medicinal, and herbal soaps due to the intense competition among participants in a market with a high degree of fragmentation. As global demand for these products has increased, so has the demand for soap noodles.

The advent of functional soaps and the increasing demand for them are anticipated to propel the worldwide soap noodles market. Metropolitan populations residing in the metropolitan zones of emerging countries have begun to amass substantial amounts of discretionary income and are transforming into valuable clientele for numerous industrial operators. In spite of this, the demand for soaps to maintain cleanliness and simplicity of use has continually kept the soap market thriving.

With increased disposable income, parents and single men continually invest in skin health management, and retailers would do well to create 70:30 evaluations of soap noodles for these products. The development of innovative products such as natural soap, saturating soaps, and fragrant healing soap, as well as an increase in demand for hand fluid soaps, are some of the factors that are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the soap noodles market.

Increasing Consumer Preference for Soaps Made with Vegetable Oil

Different types of soap noodles exist based on the raw materials utilized, such as vegetable oil and tallow. In 2021, vegetable oil-based soap noodles outpaced tallow-based soap noodles in terms of market share. By their end-use applications, such as toilet soaps, laundry soaps, translucent soaps, high lather soaps, and medicated soaps, a variety of functional ingredients are utilized to make distinct varieties of soap noodles.

The ample supply of palm oil and the rise in consumer desire for the use of vegetable-based materials are anticipated to be the primary factors driving the vegetable oil market over the forecast period. Developing countries in the Asia-Pacific area mainly depend on palm oil to produce soap noodles.

The existence of important palm oil-producing nations in the region, especially Indonesia and Malaysia, has facilitated the availability of feedstock, which is the primary driver driving industry growth. Given that tallow is currently the best alternative to palm oil in the production of soap noodles, tallow-based soap noodles also offer profitable potential for market participants.

Saponification Production Process Dominates the Market by Process

In 2021, the saponification production process accounted for more than 50% of the soap noodles market. In the presence of an aqueous alkali, the process of saponification entails the transformation of oil or fat into soap noodles. This method is favored over the fatty acid pathway due to its operational simplicity and low cost. This method yields soap noodles with exceptional fragrance retention and a superb mix of oils.

Personal Hygiene Soap Dominates the Market by Application

It is anticipated that personal hygiene soap will continue to be the largest and fastest-growing application sector during the assessment period. Soap noodles with a total fatty matter (TFM) of over 75% are frequently used to produce high-quality toilet soaps. The personal hygiene category is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

The increasing awareness of personal hygiene in developing nations and the rising government expenditures for the burgeoning retail sector are two of the most important reasons driving the global sales of soap noodles.

APAC Remains as the Global Leader

In 2021, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest contributor to the global market for soap noodles, followed by Europe and North America. This trend is expected to continue throughout the study period. The increasing population in the region has led to an increase in demand for personal hygiene and laundry soap bars, which has contributed positively to the expansion of the soap noodles industry.

Additionally, the easy availability of vegetable oil in the region and the rising palm production are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market. China and India are anticipated to be the leading contributors to the expansion of the global market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the projection period, with end-user industries such as healthcare and personal care on the path of rapid growth. China is one of the largest soap noodle consumers and suppliers. Due to the abundance of raw materials in Malaysia and Indonesia, the bulk of soap noodle manufacturers is headquartered there.

The Market Remains Extremely Competitive

The market for soap noodles is forward-integrated. Large-scale manufacturers exist along the whole value chain, from the production of raw materials to completed goods.

Some of the factories produce soap noodles for both internal consumption and market selling. The market is subject to numerous ups and downs as a result of fluctuating palm oil production circumstances, which determine the cost of raw materials.

Due to the reliance of many nations on vegetable oil supplies, the fluctuating palm oil price has a significant effect on the global market.

The global market for soap noodles is extremely diverse, with a huge variety of small and large-scale manufacturers. IOI Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Jocil Limited, KLK Oleo, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, EVYAP-OLEO, Musim Mas Holdings Pte, John Drury Co Ltd, M Bedforth Sons, Rubia Industries Limited, Olivia Impex Private Limited, and Others are among the market's competent manufacturers.

Historical Forecast Period

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

Market Segmentation

Source

  • Vegetable oil

  • Tallow

Process

  • Saponification Route

  • Fatty Acid Route

Application

  • Personal hygiene soap

  • Laundry soap

  • Multi-purpose soap

  • Others

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Soap Noodles market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Soap Noodles market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Soap Noodles market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Soap Noodles market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Soap Noodles market worldwide?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axavmm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. The stock slumped as much as 14% in premarket trading on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fe

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on Thursday it will begin delivering its new electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers this week and targets overseas deliveries in the coming months. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models. "After Vietnam, VinFast expects to export the first batch of VF9 to international markets in the coming months," VinFast said in a statement, without providing a specific timeline for deliveries of the new model.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • When It Comes to Microsoft, Proceed With Caution

    In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I can see that prices were weak on Monday and confirmed the gravestone doji as a top reversal pattern. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I see that prices are 2/3 toward a weekly reversal pattern. This gives us two parts of a three part reversal pattern.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Tencent Returns to Revenue Growth With Digital-Ad Recovery

    The Chinese social-media and videogame company has reduced costs and head count to improve profitability.

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.