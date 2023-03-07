U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

The Global Soc As A Service Market is forecast to grow by $2,795.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Global SOC-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the SOC-as-a-Service market and is forecast to grow by $2,795.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period. Our report on the SOC-as-a-Service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424917/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising bring-your-own-device and work-from-home model, increasing cyber risks and threats, and increasing demand for IoT-managed services.

The SOC-as-a-Service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Large enterprises

  • SMEs

By Service

  • Prevention services

  • Incident response services

  • Detection services

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising data protection regulations and directives for cybercrime as one of the prime reasons driving the SOC-as-a-Service market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising shift to cloud computing by large enterprises and SMEs and rising strategic activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SOC-as-a-Service market covers the following areas:

  • SOC-as-a-Service market sizing

  • SOC-as-a-Service market forecast

  • SOC-as-a-Service market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SOC-as-a-Service market vendors that include Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Binary Defense Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clearnetwork Inc., Cloudflare Inc., ConnectWise LLC, CYREBRO, eSentire Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., NTT Corp., ProSOC Inc., SilverSky Inc., Stratospherer Networks, Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the SOC-as-a-Service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424917/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-soc-as-a-service-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-2-795-9-mn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-11-21-during-the-forecast-period-301763606.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

