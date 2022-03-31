Global Social and Emotional Learning Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social and emotional learning market reached a value of US$ 2.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.47% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Social and emotional learning (SEL) is the process of promoting holistic child development through various innovative teaching methods. It is commonly deployed in pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school classrooms through various digital solutions and services. It involves inculcating self-regulation, persistence, empathy, self-awareness and mindfulness. SEL solutions are utilized in schools and colleges to equip the students in regulating their emotions, paying attention, encouraging on-time graduation and college enrollment and enhancing financial earnings as adults. They also aid in enhancing the overall academic performance, scores, grades and supporting the cognitive, social and mental well-being of the students.



Social and Emotional Learning Market Trends:

Significant growth in the education industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. SEL solutions are widely used across educational institutions in both developed and emerging economies and can be implemented across areas with weak internet connectivity. They act as highly beneficial resources for educators to develop academic and non-cognitive skills in children.

Story continues

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and cloud-computing solutions with SEL platforms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Due to the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, educational institutions are extensively adopting online and virtual platforms that are accessible through servers and virtual private network (VPN) tools.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of computing technologies in the kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) sector is also contributing to the growth of the market. With the availability of economical smartphones, tablets and laptops, students and school authorities are widely adopting mobile learning solutions to enable faster and efficient learning. Other factors, including significant improvements in the educational infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global social and emotional learning market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Type:

Web-based

Application

Breakup by End User:

Pre-K

Elementary School

Middle and High School

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aperture Education LLC, BASE Education, Committee for Children, Emotional ABCs, EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions), Everyday Speech, Evolution Labs (Navigate360), Kickboard Inc., Nearpod, Panorama Education, Peekapak, Purpose Prep Inc., Rethink Ed and The Social Express Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global social and emotional learning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global social and emotional learning market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global social and emotional learning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Web-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Application

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Pre-K

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Elementary School

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Middle and High School

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aperture Education LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BASE Education

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Committee for Children

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Emotional ABCs

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 EVERFI Inc. (Vector Solutions)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Everyday Speech

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Evolution Labs (Navigate360)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Kickboard Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Nearpod

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Panorama Education

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Peekapak

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Purpose Prep Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Rethink Ed

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 The Social Express Inc.

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2fb2c

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



