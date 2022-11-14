Global Social Media Advertising Spending Market to Reach $323.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Social Media Advertising Spending estimated at US$156.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$268.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Social Media Advertising Spending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Diasoft
Google LLC
IBM Corporation
Unmetric Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Social Media IT Spending - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Social Media Advertising Spending Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Desktop by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Desktop by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Desktop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Social
Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Social
Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Social Media Advertising
Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Social Media Advertising Spending Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Social Media Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and
Desktop - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Mobile and Desktop Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Social Media
Advertising Spending by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile and Desktop for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
