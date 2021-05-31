Global Social Media Management Market to Reach $52.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Social Media Management Market to Reach $52. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Media Management estimated at US$22.
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
- The Social Media Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Clarabridge
Digimind
Falcon.Io
Hootsuite
IBM
Lithium Technologies
Oracle
Salesforce
Spreadfast
Sprinklr
Sprout Social
Sysomos
Zoho
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
