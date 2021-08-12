U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Global Social Services Market Report 2021 with Focus on Educational Services & Social Assistance

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social services market is expected to grow from $4538.57 billion in 2020 to $4830.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to reach $6641.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major companies in the social services market include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; World Food Programme; UNICEF; University of California System and The Salvation Army.

The social services market consists of the revenues generated from services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of under privileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community. The social services market is segmented into educational services and social assistance.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global social services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global social services market.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers.

For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the social services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns that restricted the gathering of people in public places such as schools, colleges, child care and community centers.

However, some of the social services markets remained relatively unaffected as the outbreak did not impact their operations. It is expected that the social services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US. Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes.

To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money for the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Social Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Social Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Social Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Social Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Social Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Social Services

9. Social Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Social Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Social Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Social Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Social Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Social Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Social Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Educational Services

  • Social Assistance

11.2. Global Social Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Operator, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Public Operator

  • Private Operator

12. Social Services Market Segments
12.1. Global Educational Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Other Educational Services; Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools; Elementary And Secondary Schools
12.2. Global Social Assistance Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Child Day Care Services; Community And Individual Services

13. Social Services Market Metrics
13.1. Social Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Social Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

  • World Food Programme

  • UNICEF

  • University of California System

  • The Salvation Army

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xikry4


