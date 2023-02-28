U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Global Sodium Benzoate Market Report 2022 to 2030: Rising Demand for Processed Foods and Ready to Drink Beverages Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sodium Benzoate Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sodium benzoate is a salt of benzoic acid which is widely used as preservative in various end-user industries. It is naturally present in low levels in cranberries, apples, cinnamon and plums among other natural foods. It is among the cheap and easily available preservative and hence has high demand from various end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture among others.

Companies Mentioned

  • AkzoNobel N.V.

  • DuPont

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • FBC Industries Inc.

  • Negar Azar

  • Shandong Tongtaiweirun Chemical Co. Ltd

  • Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical Co. Ltd

  • Tulstar Products Ltd

Rising demand for processed foods and ready to drink beverages has led to high demand for sodium benzoate in the market. Sodium benzoate eliminates the growth of bacteria and molds which helps preventing spoilage of food and drinks. Hence, high demand is reported for sodium benzoate from the food & beverages industry. Cosmetics application accounted for the second largest share of global sodium benzoate market.

Owing to its extremely low level of toxicity it is used as a preservative in cosmetics products. Sodium benzoate owing to its antimicrobial preservative and flavoring agent properties also find its application in pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of global sodium benzoate market in 2021. Food & beverage is the largest end-user segment in Asia Pacific. The rising demand for sodium benzoate as a preservative in the food industry is projected to boost market demand in the near future

High demand is reported for sodium benzoate not only from the food & beverage industry but also from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry in the region. In Asia Pacific, especially China is projected to generate high demand for sodium benzoate. In terms of demand, Europe accounted for the second largest market share in sodium benzoate market after Asia Pacific in 2021.

Europe is a matured market for sodium benzoate and is projected to witness modest growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. European regulatory authority approved sodium benzoate to be safe and limited consumption has no ill effects on health.

The food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Sodium benzoate is used as a preservative within the food and beverages industry to prolong product shelf life, maintain product quality, and enhance product safety and to reduce processing costs.

This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. Increasing popularity and availability of packaged food and beverages is one of the drivers of the growth of this segment.

Demand for sodium benzoate from cosmetic application is projected to grow dramatically, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Sodium benzoate is used as a masking ingredient, anti-corrosive agent, fragrance ingredient and as a preservative in cosmetics and personal care products. As a preservative, it prevents fungi and bacteria from developing in formulas and products and changing their compositions.

Sodium benzoate is also used extensively in pharmaceutical applications. It is used as a preservative for pharmaceutical products such as flavored vehicles, syrups and multiple dose containers for liquid preparations. The pH is an important factor and use levels may vary.

Asia Pacific and Europe together accounted for more than 60% share of the global sodium benzoate market in 2021. However, growth is projected to be highest from Asia Pacific region owing to high demand for convenience foods and food products with a longer shelf life. Asia Pacific market for sodium benzoate is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030.

Europe accounted for the second largest share in sodium benzoate market in 2021 and is projected to experience modest growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for processed food and ready to drink beverages is driving the demand for sodium benzoate in this region. Pharmaceutical industry is another factor contributing towards the growth of sodium benzoate market in this region. North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to grow at a below average growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Historical & Forecast Period

This report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Sodium Benzoate market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Sodium Benzoate market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Sodium Benzoate market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Sodium Benzoate market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Sodium Benzoate market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Sodium Benzoate Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Sodium Benzoate Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Sodium Benzoate Market: by Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Food & Beverage
4.3.1.1. Food
4.3.1.2. Carbonic Drinks (Soda and Other Soft Drinks, etc)
4.3.2. Cosmetics
4.3.2.1. Skin Care
4.3.2.2. Oral Care
4.3.2.3. Hair Care
4.3.2.4. Others
4.3.3. Pharmaceutical
4.3.4. Others

5. North America Sodium Benzoate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Sodium Benzoate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Sodium Benzoate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Sodium Benzoate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Sodium Benzoate Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d6eoy-sodium?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


