U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.07
    -119.87 (-2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,457.11
    -808.26 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,355.56
    -413.36 (-3.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.81
    -21.11 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.59 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.51 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3469
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6830
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,827.56
    +684.01 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    814.51
    +3.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Expansion

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Bicarbonate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Sodium Bicarbonate estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising demand from several end-use industries. The strong demand for sodium bicarbonate is attributed to its easy availability and low production cost. The food & beverages industry is expected to continue representing one of the most attractive domains for sodium bicarbonate in the coming years.

The increasing demand for sodium bicarbonate in the industry can be credited to rising consumption of packaged and processed foods as a result of changing lifestyle and food preferences. The compound is widely used in the animal feed and nutrition industry and to de-color textiles.

Some of the other prominent applications of sodium bicarbonate include leather, detergents, dyes and flue gas desulfurization. Sodium bicarbonate is also used in various personal care products as deodorizing agent.

Crystal/ Powdered Crystal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Sodium Bicarbonate market. The crystal form of sodium bicarbonate is used as electrolyte replenishers, topical cleaning solutions, systemic alkalizer and buffering agent. Growth in the powder segment is favored by enhanced user convenience and increasing demand for sodium hydrogen carbonate within baking powder applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $317 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $352.1 Million by 2026

The Sodium Bicarbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$317 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.92% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$352.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$371.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific enjoys a dominant position in the market, buoyed by increasing demand for the compound from diverse industries including food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, personal care and agriculture. The Asia-Pacific market is gaining from high dependence on poultry farming along with expansion of the personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

The North American market is anticipated to benefit from rising uptake of sodium bicarbonate across the animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food, water treatment and pesticides industries. The regional market is also bolstered by increase in government funding to support R&D activity for finding novel application areas for the compound.

Slurry Segment to Reach $122.9 Million by 2026

Slurry form is used in pharmaceuticals and as an abrasive cleaning agent in industries. In the global Slurry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Sodium Bicarbonate

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

  • Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Gradually Recover from COVID-19 Slowdown

  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook

  • Rising Demand Fast-Tracks Emphatic Journey of Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Animal Feed, and Food and Beverage Dominates the Sodium Bicarbonate End-use Market

  • Powder Form: Major Segment of Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Asia-Pacific Maintains Triumphant Position in Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Product Alternatives & Health Hazards Impede Growth

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 64 Featured)

  • AGC Inc.

  • Bashkir Soda Company JSC

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

  • CIECH S.A.

  • Crystal Mark, Inc.

  • Kazan Soda Elektrik Uretim A.S.

  • Natural Soda LLC

  • Opta Group LLC

  • Sisecam Group

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Tata Chemicals Limited

  • Vitro Chemicals

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Sodium Bicarbonate

  • Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Propels Demand for Sodium Biocarbonate

  • Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth

  • Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Sodium Bicarbonate in Enhancing Food Quality

  • Growing Demand for Bakery Products to Drive Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Growing Popularity of Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods Holds Promise for Sodium Bicarbonate Market

  • Increasing Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Market Expansion

  • Rising Usage of Detergents Propels Sodium Bicarbonate Demand

  • Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives

  • Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

  • Growth of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Drive Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tm63uw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sodium-bicarbonate-market-report-2021-2026---increasing-demand-for-sodium-bicarbonate-in-pharmaceutical-industry-drives-market-expansion-301466651.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Market Crash Predictions and 10 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times

    In this article, we discuss the market crash predictions and 10 stocks to buy for bad times. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Market Crash Predictions and 5 Stocks to Buy for Bad Times. It is no secret that the United States economy is in a […]

  • 2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • The Nvidia Selloff Has Further to Go

    We told readers of Real Money on January 14 that the shares of Nvidia could fall further as we wrote that "Some traders and analysts love to buy a pullback. I, on the other hand, like to see clues that a low or bottom has been made.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

    Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.