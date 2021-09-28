U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.25
    -26.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,650.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -185.75 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.00
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.85 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.34 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +2.49 (+14.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2970
    +0.3190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,058.09
    -1,498.04 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.96
    -59.56 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.92
    -32.48 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

GLOBAL SODIUM SILICATE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

KEY FINDINGS The global sodium silicate market is estimated to record a CAGR of 3. 52% in terms of revenue and 2. 89% in terms of volume over the forecasted period of 2021 to 2028.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SODIUM SILICATE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153202/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth is mainly attributable to increased awareness associated with sanitation and hygiene, the growing requirement in waste paper recycling, and the need for precipitated silica from the tire as well as rubber industry.

MARKET INSIGHTS
Sodium silicate, also termed water glass or soluble glass, is a chemical compound comprising sodium oxide (Na2O) and silica (silicon dioxide, SiO2).It further forms a glassy solid while possessing the highly useful property of being soluble in water.

Water glass is typically sold as powders and solid lumps or as a clear syrupy liquid.
Paper recycling is defined as the process of reprocessing waste paper for reuse.Waste papers can be either acquired from paper mill paper scraps, waste paper materials, and discarded paper materials.

Examples of commonly recycled papers are old newspapers as well as magazines.In addition, other forms such as packaging, wrapping, and corrugated papers are typically checked for recycling suitability before the process.

Sodium silicates are the chief auxiliary material in waste paper recycling.In their standard form, they assert a significant record of proven performance.

Hence, with the augmenting demand from waste paper recycling, the demand for sodium silicate is set to increase, as well.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global sodium silicate market growth evaluation entails the assessment of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of World.North America is expected to be the leading market for sodium silicate in terms of revenue and volume.

The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing product demand across applications like water treatment, agriculture, and mining, as well as the presence of leading players.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market observes a reduced focus on innovation.However, key players enjoy a distinct advantage over other players, while the competition among companies in the pricing front remains moderate.

Hence, the intensity of industrial rivalry is high across the global sodium silicate market.
The top firms operating in the market are BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc, WR Grace & Co, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BASF SE
2. C THAI CHEMICALS CO LTD
3. CIECH GROUP
4. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
5. IQE GROUP
6. KIRAN GLOBAL CHEMS LTD
7. MERCK MILLIPORE LIMITED
8. NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
9. OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
10. PPG INDUSTRIES INC
11. PQ CORPORATION
12. SILMACO NV
13. SINCHEM SILICA GEL CO LTD
14. TOKOYAMA CORPORATION
WR GRACE & CO
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153202/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for imminent Federal Reserve tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

  • Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), are trading lower amid continued volatility in the space as investors weigh booster shot progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently predicted a return to 'normal life' within a year with a likely need for annual shots. Shares of companies in growth sectors are also trading lower amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Is ASML Set For A New Breakout After A Big Run This Year?

    Top chip gear maker ASML, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point after nearly doubling in price this year.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.