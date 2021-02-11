Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis: A Vast Number of Pipeline Therapies Expected to Get Launched in the Next Decade

A holistic analysis of 100+ pharmaceutical companies and 100+ emerging therapies in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma landscape

Analysis of 100+ pharmaceutical companies and 100+ emerging therapies in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma landscape

DelveInsight’s Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Soft Tissue Sarcoma domain.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Soft Tissue Sarcoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report brings to the eye business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Some of the key highlights of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline report

100+ Key companies are actively engaged in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market landscape.

Key players that are developing the drugs for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma include NanoCarrier , Philogen , Lytix Biopharma , Karyopharm Therapeutics , Genentech , Nanobiotix , Boehringer Ingelheim , Eisai , Daiichi Sankyo , Hutchison MediPharma , Merck & Co , Incyte Corporation, Pfizer , Rafael Pharmaceuticals , NewVac , Hillstream BioPharma , Taiwan Liposome Company , Shanghai Junshi Biosciences , AstraZeneca , Monopar Therapeutics , Adaptimmune , GlaxoSmithKline, AVEO Oncology, Novartis, Kyowa Kirin, Macrogenics, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SYZ Cell Therapy, Presage Biosciences, Cebiotex, Cyteir Therapeutics, Apexigen, BioAtla, Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical among others.

In December 2020, Moleculin Biotech announced that FDA granted an orphan drug designation to annamycin for soft tissue sarcoma.

In October 2020, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug designation to CPI-613 (devimistat) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

In July 2019, Monopar Therapeutics and the Spanish Sarcoma Group announced that they have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Monopar's investigational drug Camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).

In March 2019, Italian cancer startup Philogen got off an impressive $70M funding round.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies

LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma

LTX-315 (Ruxotemitide) is a potential candidate in the Soft tissue sarcoma pipeline owing to its ability to fully personalize immunotherapy by its mode of action to use the patient’s own tumor as its own vaccine, expose the immune system to one patient’s own cancer antigens, and generate patient-specific antitumor immunity. LTX-315 is the oncolytic peptide that kills cancer cells through Bax/Bak-regulated mitochondrial membrane permeabilization.

Lytix Biopharma is investigating the safety and efficacy of LTX-315 and adoptive T cell therapy in an open-label Phase II single-center study in patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

In August 2020, Verrica Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology indications. Verrica intends to focus initially on basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas as the lead indications for development.

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

Selinexor (KPT-330) is a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound. Selinexor functions by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (also called CRM1), leading to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus. This reinitiates and amplifies their tumor suppressor function and is believed to lead to the selective induction of apoptosis in cancer cells, while largely sparing normal cells. It is currently in Phase I of the clinical trial study.

CPI-613 (devimistat): Rafael Pharmaceuticals

CPI-613 is an experimental anti-mitochondrial agent that is currently under investigation in different tumors. Rafael Pharmaceuticals recently launched a phase 1/2 study to find the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of CPI-613 in patients with relapsed/refractory soft tissue sarcoma and determine the efficacy and safety of the drug. In October 2020, FDA granted an Orphan Drug designation to CPI-613 (devimistat) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

HSB 114: Hillstream BioPharma

HSB-114 is a next-generation immunotherapeutic agent of a previously developed predecessor compound. Quatramer technology allows a proprietary TNF-alpha cDNA to be incorporated preferentially into tumor nuclei, hijacking cancer’s genome and tricking its machinery to make the powerful cytokine and destroy itself. HSB-114 can be injected intratumorally or given systemically for metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (mSTS).

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

By Stage Discovery Pre-clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Pre-registration

By Route of Administration Oral Intravenous

By Molecule Type Small Molecule Monoclonal Antibody

Targets: Protease Immune System Multiple kinases

By Mechanism of Action Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors Free radical stimulants Platelet-derived growth factor-alpha receptor antagonists Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

Monotherapy Combination Therapy



Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies

Fibromun (L19-TNF): Philogen

LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

NC-6300: NanoCarrier

TAEST16001: Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical

Atezolizumab: Genentech

Boehringer Ingelheim: Nintedanib

Nanobiotix: NBTXR3

Hutchison MediPharm: Surufatinib

Incyte Corporation: Itacitinib

Rafael Pharmaceuticals: CPI-613 (devimistat)

NewVac: Quisinostat

AROG Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer: Crenolanib

Hillstream BioPharma: HSB 114

Taiwan Liposome Company: TLC178

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences: Toripalimab

Monopar Therapeutics: Camsirubicin

Adaptimmune: ADP-A2M4 program

Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical: TAEST 16001

Onxeo: PXD101

AVEO Oncology/Kyowa Kirin: Tivozanib

GlaxoSmithKline/Novartis: Pazopanib

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals: MM-310

Incyte Corporation/Macrogenics: Retifanlimab

Loxo Oncology: LOXO-292

SYZ Cell Therapy: Combination Product: MASCT-I, PD1 Antibody, Apatinib

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group: Anlotinib Hydrochloride

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Trabectedin

PharmaMar: lurbinectedin (PM01183)

AstraZeneca: Durvalumab and Tremelimumab

Cebiotex: CEB-01

Cyteir Therapeutics: CYT-0851

Apexigen: Doxorubicin and APX005M

BioAtla: CAB-ROR2-ADC

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insights Report

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 100+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: Genentech, NanoCarrier, Philogen, Lytix Biopharma, Eisai, Hutchison MediPharma, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, NewVac, Hillstream BioPharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Monopar Therapeutics, Macrogenics, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SYZ Cell Therapy, Cebiotex, Cyteir Therapeutics, Apexigen, BioAtla, and others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Products

Key Questions Answered in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insights Report

What are the current options for Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

How many Soft Tissue Sarcoma emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market?

1 Report Introduction 2 Soft Tissue Sarcoma 3 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Current Treatment Patterns 4 Soft Tissue Sarcoma - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Therapeutic Assessment 6 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Late-Stage Products (Phase-III) 7 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) 8 Early-Stage Products (Phase-I) 9 Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products 10 Inactive Products 11 Dormant Products 12 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Discontinued Products 13 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Product Profiles 14 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Companies 15 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Products 16 Dormant and Discontinued Products 17 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs 18 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Future Perspectives 19 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Analyst Review 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology





About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

