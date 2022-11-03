U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Global Software Consulting Market to Reach $539.8 Billion by 2027

·25 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Software Consulting Market to Reach $539.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Software Consulting estimated at US$250.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$539.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$309.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR

The Software Consulting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Atos SE
Accenture plc
Capgemini CGI Group Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)LLP
SAP SE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Software Consulting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Enterprise Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Application Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Development
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Security Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Software Security Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software Security
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Migration & Maintenance Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Migration & Maintenance
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Migration & Maintenance
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Software Consulting Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Design Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: World Historic Review for Design Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Design Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Testing Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: World Historic Review for Application Testing
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Testing
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,
Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,
Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software
Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,
Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application
Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &
Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing
Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,
Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises
and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Software Consulting by
Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting
by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-software-consulting-market-to-reach-539-8-billion-by-2027--301667978.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

