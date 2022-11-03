NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Software Consulting Market to Reach $539.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Software Consulting estimated at US$250.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$539.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$309.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR



The Software Consulting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Atos SE

Accenture plc

Capgemini CGI Group Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)LLP

SAP SE







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Software Consulting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large

Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Enterprise Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Application Development by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Development

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Security Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Software Security Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Software Security

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Migration & Maintenance Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Migration & Maintenance

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Migration & Maintenance

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Software Consulting Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Design Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Design Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Design Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Testing Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Application Testing

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Application Testing

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Application - Enterprise Solutions,

Application Development, Migration & Maintenance Services,

Design Services, Application Testing Services, Software

Security Services and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Application - Enterprise Solutions, Application Development,

Migration & Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application

Testing Services, Software Security Services and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration &

Maintenance Services, Design Services, Application Testing

Services, Software Security Services and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Software Consulting by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government,

Healthcare, Automotive, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Automotive,

Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Software Consulting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software Consulting by Organization Type - Large Enterprises

and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Software Consulting by

Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Software Consulting

by Organization Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032937/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-software-consulting-market-to-reach-539-8-billion-by-2027--301667978.html

SOURCE Reportlinker