Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $33.2 Billion by 2026 - New Opportunities Emerge in the Form of Derived Technologies like Cognitive Radio

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is impacted by factors such as spending on military communication systems, adoption of car radios, proliferation of connected devices and investments in wireless technology. The rising use of digital servers favors adoption of SDRs globally, with commercial use, military and public safety being the main applications of these systems.

SDR demand is also propelled by their advanced functionality, ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ongoing digitalization and favorable regulations. SDRs are commonly used in space communication to improve satellite performance and precisely support multiple frequency bands. SDR architectures are anticipated to play an important role in provisioning of specific telecommunications services including radio broadcasts, digital TV and video streaming.

The commercial and technical viability of SDR technology is also pushed by emerging technologies like smart antennas, software, networking, signal processing, semiconductors, and batteries.

Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 14.5% share of the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. SDR receiver converts complex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America and Europe remain at the forefront of the global SDR market due to factors such as military spending levels, technological advancements and the presence of leading players. The US market is driven by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) program intended to offer technical support to wireless communication systems for the US Department of Defense.

The European market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years on account of ongoing developments related to AI for military operations and advances in the field of cognitive radios. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by rising increasing defense spending across developing countries including India and China.



Software Segment to Reach $13 Billion by 2026

The software component is estimated to register a notable growth due to increasing demand from commercial applications. In addition to defining functions and specifications, the software offers enhanced flexibility to balance network load and eliminate capacity bottlenecks to support packet-switched core backhaul.

The increasing use in various applications such as GPS, remote radio monitoring, text messaging, data information, and voice access is expected to boost the demand for advanced software. In the global Software (Component) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$330.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Defense Spending Unfazed by the Pandemic Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Military SDRs

A Peek Into the Importance of SDR in Military Communications

Repeatedly Battered by the Continuing Pandemic, Growth for SDR Dampens in the Commercial Aerospace End-Use Sector

Pandemic Impact, Recovery, & Reset for Commercial Aviation

SDR Plays a Vital Role in Ensuring Safety in the Aviation Sector

Focus on 5G Development Offers Opportunities for SDR

5G Takes Flight

Robust Efforts Directed at Global 5G Infrastructure Development Means More Budgets Will Be Allocated for SDR

SDR, Why is it Important for 5G?

As the Era of Space Exploration Begins Post Pandemic, SDR Architecture Will be Marked for Next Generation Space Communications

Software-Defined-Radio (SDR) Platform to Help Accelerate V2X Deployments

Robust Outlook for V2X Bodes Well for SDR Adoption in the Automotive Industry

Here's How SDR Will Benefit Automotive V2X, Infotainment & Connectivity

Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve Towards SDR Based Architecture

Mission Critical Communications in the Field of Public, Industrial & Workplace Safety to Drive Demand for SDR

Increasing Adoption of SDR in Telecommunications is Supported by Growing Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring/Management & Surveillance and TSCM

New Opportunities Emerge in the Form of Derived Technologies like Cognitive Radio

Continuous Technology Innovations Will Continue to Sustain Growth in the Market

