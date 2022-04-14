U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.05
    -43.54 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,534.87
    -29.72 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,378.77
    -264.82 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.50
    -15.61 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.15
    +1.90 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.40
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9610
    +0.2730 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,761.96
    -1,432.86 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.23
    -38.20 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $33.2 Billion by 2026 - New Opportunities Emerge in the Form of Derived Technologies like Cognitive Radio

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Defined Radio (SDR) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is impacted by factors such as spending on military communication systems, adoption of car radios, proliferation of connected devices and investments in wireless technology. The rising use of digital servers favors adoption of SDRs globally, with commercial use, military and public safety being the main applications of these systems.

SDR demand is also propelled by their advanced functionality, ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ongoing digitalization and favorable regulations. SDRs are commonly used in space communication to improve satellite performance and precisely support multiple frequency bands. SDR architectures are anticipated to play an important role in provisioning of specific telecommunications services including radio broadcasts, digital TV and video streaming.

The commercial and technical viability of SDR technology is also pushed by emerging technologies like smart antennas, software, networking, signal processing, semiconductors, and batteries.

Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 14.5% share of the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. SDR receiver converts complex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America and Europe remain at the forefront of the global SDR market due to factors such as military spending levels, technological advancements and the presence of leading players. The US market is driven by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) program intended to offer technical support to wireless communication systems for the US Department of Defense.

The European market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years on account of ongoing developments related to AI for military operations and advances in the field of cognitive radios. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by rising increasing defense spending across developing countries including India and China.

Software Segment to Reach $13 Billion by 2026

The software component is estimated to register a notable growth due to increasing demand from commercial applications. In addition to defining functions and specifications, the software offers enhanced flexibility to balance network load and eliminate capacity bottlenecks to support packet-switched core backhaul.

The increasing use in various applications such as GPS, remote radio monitoring, text messaging, data information, and voice access is expected to boost the demand for advanced software. In the global Software (Component) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$330.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The Era of Software Defined Everything (SDx) Has Arrived!

  • Software Gets the Lead Role in Managing Different Kinds of Hardware: Global Market Opportunity for Software-Defined Anything (SDx) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

  • The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis & Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

  • Software Defined Radio (SDR): Definition & Importance

  • Market Structure, Dynamics & Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 92 Featured)

  • BAE Systems PLC

  • Bharat Electronics Limited

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Datasoft Corporation

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Epiq Solutions, LLC

  • Ettus Research

  • FlexRadio Systems, Inc.

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Microtelecom Srl

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

  • SDRplay

  • Signalscape, Inc.

  • Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

  • ViaSat, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Defense Spending Unfazed by the Pandemic Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Military SDRs

  • A Peek Into the Importance of SDR in Military Communications

  • Repeatedly Battered by the Continuing Pandemic, Growth for SDR Dampens in the Commercial Aerospace End-Use Sector

  • Pandemic Impact, Recovery, & Reset for Commercial Aviation

  • SDR Plays a Vital Role in Ensuring Safety in the Aviation Sector

  • Focus on 5G Development Offers Opportunities for SDR

  • 5G Takes Flight

  • Robust Efforts Directed at Global 5G Infrastructure Development Means More Budgets Will Be Allocated for SDR

  • SDR, Why is it Important for 5G?

  • As the Era of Space Exploration Begins Post Pandemic, SDR Architecture Will be Marked for Next Generation Space Communications

  • Software-Defined-Radio (SDR) Platform to Help Accelerate V2X Deployments

  • Robust Outlook for V2X Bodes Well for SDR Adoption in the Automotive Industry

  • Here's How SDR Will Benefit Automotive V2X, Infotainment & Connectivity

  • Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve Towards SDR Based Architecture

  • Mission Critical Communications in the Field of Public, Industrial & Workplace Safety to Drive Demand for SDR

  • Increasing Adoption of SDR in Telecommunications is Supported by Growing Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring/Management & Surveillance and TSCM

  • New Opportunities Emerge in the Form of Derived Technologies like Cognitive Radio

  • Continuous Technology Innovations Will Continue to Sustain Growth in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0gyzn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-software-defined-radio-sdr-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-33-2-billion-by-2026---new-opportunities-emerge-in-the-form-of-derived-technologies-like-cognitive-radio-301525962.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face

    There are Dividend Aristocrats -- those S&P 500 stocks that have increased their payouts for at least 25 straight years -- and then there are Dividend Kings, the real royalty among dividend stocks. Here are three Dividend Kings that have the strong fundamentals to keep rewarding their shareholders for years to come, making them good choices to buy now, or if you already have them, to just keep on holding on: American States Water (NYSE: AWR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

    The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't. The QQQ mirrors the Nasdaq-100, which means it's technology-weighted, giving insight into how the technology sector is performing as a whole.