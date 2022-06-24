U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Global Software-defined Satellites Market Analysis Report 2022: Transitioning from Hardware-focused to Software-focused with Software-defined Satellite Architectures

·2 min read

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service discusses the impact of software-defined satellites on the traditional satellite manufacturing industry and ground infrastructure.

Customer demand in the telecom industry is changing. Their capacity needs are growing, and the demand for connectivity is being created even in underserved regions. Telecom business demand shifts from broadcasting to connectivity as the telecom sector switches its focus from satellite-based video broadcasting to satellite-based IP communication and data.

To meet this increased demand, the space industry, especially the satellite industry, is adapting by adopting software capabilities and transitioning from hardware-focused to software-focused with software-defined satellite architectures with standardized hardware. These software-defined satellites will be able to meet the changing demands with their flexibility and reconfigurability capabilities.

In addition, it analyzes how cybersecurity is becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined, the recent developments, the future of GEO platforms, and the growth opportunities generated by software-defined satellites.

Key issues Addressed:

  • What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

  • Who are the key market participants?

  • What are the recent developments in the software-defined satellite market?

  • What is the impact of software-defined satellites on traditional satellite manufacturing?

  • What is the impact of software-defined satellites on the ground segment/ground infrastructure?

  • Why is the software-defined satellite industry focusing on GEO platforms?

  • How is cybersecurity becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined?

  • What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Software-defined Satellites

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Impact on Traditional Satellite Manufacturing

  • Impact on Ground Segment

  • Future Focus on GEO Platforms

  • Rising Concerns about Cybersecurity

  • Recent Developments

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Software-Defined Ground for Effective Utilization of Software-Defined Space Assets

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Satellite Orchestration Capabilities for Seamless Integration between Various Satellites

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization of the Satellite Platform by Manufacturers for Reduced Cost of Entry for Satellite Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgyw59

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-software-defined-satellites-market-analysis-report-2022-transitioning-from-hardware-focused-to-software-focused-with-software-defined-satellite-architectures-301574838.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

