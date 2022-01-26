U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +45.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,439.00
    +254.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,374.00
    +233.25 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.60
    +22.30 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.10
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.74
    -1.16 (-3.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1680
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,682.89
    +1,211.23 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.55
    +126.09 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Software as a Service Market, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Relationship Management, Human Resource Management, Content Communication & Collaboration, Business Intelligence/Analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management & Others), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Education, Government, BFSI, Oil & Gas), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software as a Service Market, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177411/?utm_source=GNW

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027. Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of global Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the forecast period.
Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data.The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes.

Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure.They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization.

However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of global Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the forecast period.
The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, application, end user, and regional distribution.Based on the deployment type, the market is divided into public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud.

The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Public cloud offers several advantages such as high flexibility, scalability, no maintenance costs and have lower complexity than the other cloud models.

The growing advancements in technology and the rise in the number of vendors offering are supporting the adoption of public cloud by organizations.
The top players operating in global Software as a Service (SaaS) market are Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Workday Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Adobe Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the market size of global software as a service (SaaS) market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global software as a service (SaaS) market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global software as a service (SaaS) market based on deployment type, organization size, end user, application, regional distribution and competitional landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global software as a service (SaaS) market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global software as a service (SaaS) market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches and services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global software as a service (SaaS) market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global software as a service (SaaS) market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global software as a service (SaaS) market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global software as a service (SaaS) market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Vendor, service providers and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to software as a service
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type:
o Public Cloud
o Private Cloud
o Hybrid Cloud
• Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size:
o Large Enterprises
o SMEs
• Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application:
o Customer Relationship Management
o Content Communication & Collaboration
o Business Intelligence/Analytics
o Enterprise Resource Planning
o Human Resource Management
o Supply Chain Management
o Others
• Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End User:
o IT & Telecom
o BFSI
o Healthcare
o Education
o Retail
o Manufacturing
o Government
o Oil & Gas
• Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
o South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177411/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

    High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Dollar consolidates below 2-1/2 week highs before Fed decision

    The U.S. dollar held below its 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as risk sentiment stabilised before a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are widely expected to signal readiness to start raising interest rates from March. Markets have been on a rollercoaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth have unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar. Citibank strategist Ebrahim Rahbari said broader risk conditions, investors' appetite for riskier assets, such as stocks and emerging markets currencies, were playing a more important role for the dollar than the expected Fed rate hike trajectory.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Crypto bull says ‘I look at the stock market and it is just starting to correct and that worries me more’: We could see ‘another 20%’ fall ‘for the Nasdaq’

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says the days of easy money on Wall Street are coming to an end and sees more pain in store for the stock market.