U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.75
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,037.00
    -128.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,692.25
    -19.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.30
    -7.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.71
    +1.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.41
    -0.66 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0055 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7410
    +1.1250 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,464.08
    +874.56 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.12
    +20.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.29
    -15.64 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

The global soil amendments market is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.0 %

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Soil amendments are ingredients that are added to the soil to enhance its physical properties. This include permeability, water retention, water infiltration, aeration, drainage, and soil structure.

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Amendments Market by Type, Soil Type, Crop Type, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875816/?utm_source=GNW
To improve soil health, soil amendments are mixed properly into the soil. The types of soil amendments available in the industry can be classified as organic and inorganic, serving different soils such as sand, loam, clay, and slit.

North America is projected to witness the growth of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Rise in industrial events is a one of the important factors that has caused soil degradation in the North America.Additionally, North America is a home of several mine which is also responsible for barren soil land and causes erosion by wind and rain.

In 2017, soil disappears ten times faster in the US than it is naturally replenished at an estimated rate of nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland per year, as per the Cornell Study. Plus, it affects the economy leads to loss around USD 37 billion annually in the agricultural production because of soil loss.

The report by Soil Science Society of America suggest, organizations such as the Land Institute and American Farmland Trust are supporting farmers to seek economical soil conservation substitutes and encouraging them to use natural soil amendments to revive the soil.

The organic soil amendments dominate the market with 89.7% of total market share in value.
The shift toward sustainable agriculture and the rise in consumption of organic foods are factors that have led to a rise in demand for organic soil amendments, which include polysaccharides, humic acid, seaweed extracts, and biofertilizers. Key players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Bayer (Germany), are majorly involved in producing new biofertilizer products, which are bio-based and do not cause any harm to the environment, unlike their chemical counterparts.

High efficacy rate to drive the demand for liquid soil amendments.

Liquid formulations of soil amendments include suspensions or solutions that contain microorganisms to make the aerobic fermentation process promote the growth of microbes.The liquid form provides various options for crop growers to mix soil amendments with insecticides, fungicides, or adjuvants.

However, liquid formulations differ significantly in the nature of their characteristics that influence the selection, application rate, method of application, and environmental impact.The liquid form is convenient to use and is effective for the application of soil amendments.

Therefore, the demand for liquid soil amendments is expected to upsurge in the coming years.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45.0%, Tier 2- 30.0%, Tier 3 – 25.0%
• By Designation: Managers – 50.0%, CXOs – 20.0%, and Executives- 30.0%
• By Region: US - 15%, India – 50%, Italy – 15%, South America – 20%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• UPL Limited (India)
• FMC Corporation (US)
• Adma (Israel)
• Nufarm (Australia)
• Evonik Industries (Germany)
• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
• Bayer (Germany)
• T Stanes & Company (India)
• Lallemand Inc (Canada)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the coconut oil market on the basis of product type, source, nature, application and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global coconut oil, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the coconut oil market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the coconut oil market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875816/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • DRILL RESULTS EXTEND THE SPARK LITHIUM DEPOSIT STRIKE LENGTH BY 80 METRES TO THE WEST AND DISCOVERS A NEW MINERALIZED ZONE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • Global supply chain is ‘still not stable,' HPE CFO explains

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported earnings last week that missed Wall Street estimates. According to the HPE CFO, the global supply chain is still the biggest hurdle for the company.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Why Diamondback Energy Stock Surged 20% in May

    Several catalysts fueled that rise, including higher oil prices, earnings, an acquisition, and an analyst upgrade. Crude oil prices continued their ascent in May. West Texas Intermediate crude, the primary U.S. benchmark, rose by 9.5% during the month to finish at $114.67 per barrel. Higher oil prices are proving to be a boon for Diamondback Energy.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Most of the world’s economies are slowing down—except for oil producers

    The World Bank's June Global Economic Prospects report lowered predictions for most countries' GDP growth, thanks to rising inflation, war in Ukraine, and Covid lockdowns in China.

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • Despite rising airfares, ‘revenge travel is alive and well’: Analyst

    Citi Research Analyst Steve Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sharp rise in airfare prices and how travel demand is still surging, along with the ongoing pilot shortage.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.