Global Soil Amendments Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soil Amendments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Soil Amendments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Adama
Agrinos
BASF SE
Bayer
Biosoil Farms
Delbon
Evonik Industries AG
FMC Corporation
Haifa Group
Lallemand Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Nufarm
Profile Products LLC
SA Lime & Gypsum
Soil Technologies Corporation
Symborg
T.Stanes & Company
The Fertrell Company
Timac Agro
UPL
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Soil Amendments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inorganic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilseeds & Pulses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Loam
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Loam by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Loam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clay
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Clay by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Clay by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silt
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Silt by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Silt by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Sand by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sand by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Soil Amendments Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop Type -
Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and
Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil Type -
Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop Type -
Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and
Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil Type -
Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 136: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments
by Type - Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001