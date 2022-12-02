Global Soil Amendments Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soil Amendments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Soil Amendments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Adama

Agrinos

BASF SE

Bayer

Biosoil Farms

Delbon

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corporation

Haifa Group

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm

Profile Products LLC

SA Lime & Gypsum

Soil Technologies Corporation

Symborg

T.Stanes & Company

The Fertrell Company

Timac Agro

UPL





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Soil Amendments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

