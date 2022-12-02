U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,999.00
    -430.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,822.25
    -240.50 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.10
    -30.60 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    -0.45 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -16.90 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6010
    +0.0720 (+2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2480
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,917.16
    -132.42 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.31
    -4.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.32
    -30.17 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Global Soil Amendments Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Soil Amendments estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soil Amendments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Soil Amendments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Adama
Agrinos
BASF SE
Bayer
Biosoil Farms
Delbon
Evonik Industries AG
FMC Corporation
Haifa Group
Lallemand Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Nufarm
Profile Products LLC
SA Lime & Gypsum
Soil Technologies Corporation
Symborg
T.Stanes & Company
The Fertrell Company
Timac Agro
UPL


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Soil Amendments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inorganic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilseeds & Pulses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Loam
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Loam by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Loam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clay
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Clay by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Clay by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silt
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Silt by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Silt by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sand
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Sand by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sand by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Soil Amendments Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop Type -
Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and
Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil Type -
Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Soil Amendments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop Type -
Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and
Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil Type -
Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay, Silt
and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Crop Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits &
Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Crop
Type - Other Crop Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains
and Oilseeds & Pulses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Crop
Types, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds &
Pulses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soil Amendments by Soil Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Soil Amendments by Soil
Type - Loam, Clay, Silt and Sand Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 136: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soil Amendments by
Soil Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Loam, Clay,
Silt and Sand for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soil Amendments by Type - Inorganic and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soil Amendments
by Type - Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032938/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Safest Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safest stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Safest Stocks To Invest In. The stock market outlook for 2023 is rather dismal as per the majority of Wall Street analysts. According to Deutsche Bank, global stocks are forecasted […]

  • Top 15 Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 top dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read Top 5 Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors are holding on to dividend securities this year considering the plunge in […]

  • Stagflation Definition: 10 Best Stagflation Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stagflation stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Stagflation Stocks To Buy. Stagflation Definition: What is Stagflation? Stagflation refers to consistently high inflation paired with peak unemployment and slow demand. While economists initially believed that stagflation was […]

  • Skechers' Margins Slated For Strong Expansion In 2023, Says Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) and raised the price target from $40 to $48. The analyst continues to believe margins are positioned for strong expansion in 2023. He thinks the underlying demand for SKX remains healthy, and sees significant margin recapture opportunity in 2023. Skechers entered Q4 with excess inventory and was planning to lean into promotions to work through inventory. Promotions are "stoking activity

  • General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    General Mills (GIS) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Will Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

    Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Was Vaulting Higher This Week

    Recent developments in the company's home country and an analyst's price target bump fueled the rally.

  • New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy

    Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks may lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like CarParts.com (PRTS), TravelCenters of America (TA), Clearfield (CLFD), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) and Ladder Capital (LADR).

  • Halliburton (HAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $37.89, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session.

  • General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $85.97, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session.

  • Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now

    As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won't be chock-full of major … Continue reading → The post Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EXPE or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Investment Firm Hires Brisske From Permira

    (Bloomberg) -- Skky Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by reality show royalty Kim Kardashian, has hired an investment professional from investment firm Permira.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBlackstone’s $69 Bil

  • Bond Traders Cut Expectations for How High Fed Rates Need to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders dialed back their expectations for how high they think the Federal Reserve might need to push its benchmark in the wake of fresh comments from central bank boss Jerome Powell, with swap markets suggesting the key overnight rate might peak below 5%. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Vir

  • LSEG CEO says weak links in markets exposed by recent volatility

    London Stock Exchange Group Plc Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Thursday that large spikes in volume associated with algorithmic trading have worsened recent market volatility, exposing weak links in the global market infrastructure. "What that means is when there's an event ... some kind of crisis like the onset of COVID in the spring of 2020, you see massive moves in the markets very quickly, and a lot of the plumbing out there cannot handle that," he said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference. At the onset of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, some banks asked LSEG to close its markets for a day or two so they could catch up with post-trade settlement and processing, he said.

  • RBC Fires Equity Syndicate Head for Communications Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s investment-banking arm fired John Reed, the head of equity syndicate, over communications that violated the firm’s compliance guidelines, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Are the Worl

  • Etsy Stock Earns 85 RS Rating, Showing Improving Market Leadership

    When building your watch list, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. Etsy just cleared that benchmark with an upgrade from 69 to 85. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Salesforce’s Taylor Exits as Co-CEO, Leaves Benioff at Helm

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Bret Taylor is stepping down after just a year in the top post alongside co-founder Marc Benioff, the latest potential successor to leave the company.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizona County’s