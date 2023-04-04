Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market to 2032: Rise in the Construction of Smart City Projects is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Compaction Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global soil compaction equipment market grew from $2.98 billion in 2022 to $3.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The soil compaction equipment market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Major players in the soil compaction equipment market are Ammann Group Holding AG, Bopparder Maschinenbau-Gesellschaft mbH, CASE Construction Equipment, Dynapac, Hamm AG, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Martin Trailer Company (Pty) Ltd., MBW Inc., Weber MT Inc., Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, Terex Corporation, XCMG, JSC Amkodor, Wirtgen Group, and Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The soil compaction equipment market consists of sales of vibro tampers, and heavy soil compacting equipment such as pneumatic tyred rollers, grid rollers, as well as grid rollers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Soil compaction equipment refers to the equipment used for compacting large areas of soil and helps to provide an impact load on the soil. The soil compaction equipment helps to remove air from a soil mass and help to increase the density of soil. It also makes the soil better suited for construction. This equipment is lighter in weight and can be operated by hand or by a machine.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soil compaction equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the soil compaction equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of soil compaction equipment are rammers, smooth-wheeled rollers, vibratory plate compactors, sheepsfoot rollers, and others. Rammers are used for soil compaction purposes before construction to compact small areas by applying impact loads to the soil.

Story continues

They are best suited for cohesive and semi-cohesive soils. Rammers refer to lightweight soil compaction equipment that can be employed manually as well as mechanically. The various applications include building and construction, transport infrastructure and others. The different end users include engineering and construction, and mining.



The rise in the construction of smart city projects is expected to propel the growth of the soil compaction equipment market going forward. The smart city project refers to the renewal of urban areas that are linked with technology and enhance the quality of public services and citizen welfare. Soil compaction is an essential step in the construction process to create a stable working surface. Smart projects need soil compaction for their construction, as this is used to densify soil by reducing the void space, or the amount of air, between soil particles and makes it better for construction.

For instance, according to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, an India-based department of ministry, as of June 2022, out of 5,151 smart city projects in India, 3,997 projects were completed by June 2022, which was more than 1,290 projects completed in 2019. Also, the Indian government has allocated $ 7,504.14 million in its union budget under National Urban Housing Funds (NUHF) for funding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the development of smart homes in cities. Therefore, the rise in the construction of smart cities is driving the growth of the soil compaction equipment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the soil compaction equipment market. Major players in the market are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Trimble, a US-based software, hardware, and services technology company, introduced the industry's first Horizontal Steering Control for soil compactors. By using Horizontal Steering Control, operators can achieve higher-quality surfaces and more consistent compaction. Using a 3D model or compaction pass line, Trimble Earthwork's Horizontal Steering Control steers a soil compactor automatically. By precisely controlling overlap between passes, operators of all skill levels can improve compaction productivity and quality.



In June 2022, Wacker Neuson Group, a Germany-based construction equipment manufacturing company, acquired Enar Group for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helps Wacker Neuson Group to expand its product portfolio by including Enar's equipment such as internal vibrators, vibratory plates, rammers, and walk-behind rollers, and expand its business in Europe markets. Enar Group is a Spain-based, machinery manufacturing company engaged in manufacturing compaction equipment.



The countries covered in the soil compaction equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Soil Compaction Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Soil Compaction Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Soil Compaction Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Soil Compaction Equipment Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Soil Compaction Equipment Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Soil Compaction Equipment Market



5. Soil Compaction Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Soil Compaction Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Rammers

Smooth Wheeled Rollers

Vibratory Plate Compactors

Sheepsfoot Rollers

Other Types

6.2. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Building And Construction

Transport Infrastructure

Other Applications

6.3. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Engineering And Construction

Mining

7. Soil Compaction Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Soil Compaction Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xvxcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-soil-compaction-equipment-market-to-2032-rise-in-the-construction-of-smart-city-projects-is-expected-to-propel-growth-301789572.html

SOURCE Research and Markets