Global Soil Scape Filter Technology Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Wastewater Treatment Boosts Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soil Scape Filter Technology Market By Soil Type (Light loamy, Fine-grained, Coarse-grained, Others), By Filter Flow (Vertical, Horizontal, Radial), By Filter Type, By Depth, By Material, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil scape filter technology market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for wastewater treatment and clean water supply.

The rising need for organic and affordable methods of wastewater treatments on a small scale and large scale is fueling the growth of the global soil scape filter technology. Growing awareness toward the utilization of wastewater for applications such as gardening, watering the crops, etc., is also facilitating the growth of the global soil scape filter technology market during the forecast period.

The ecological fertilizers, a mixture of cultures and fragments of rock used in soil scape filter technology, simulate the natural filtration of wastewater. Layers of bioactive (i.e., biologically activated) organic material, such as bacterial mixes made from benign and non-hazardous ingredients, are found in soil scape filters. By using solar energy to cleanse, convert, and detoxify the pollutants, this filtration system exploits the ecological principles of interactions and interrelationships of biota with their environment and eco-transformations of substrates into assimilable form.

The global soil scape filter technology market is expected to rise over the next five years due to increased research activities and persistent efforts to advance the currently available technologies to meet the escalating needs for wastewater control. The global soil scape filtration technology market will expand over the next five years due to increasing government investments in technical innovation and efforts to spur more progress.

Green bridge technology is one of the most recent developments in sophisticated soil scape filtration technology. The method combines the filtration abilities of biologically derived cellulosic/fibrous material with sand, gravel, green plant roots, and microorganisms. The approach uses cellulosic/fibrous materials such as dried water hyacinth, coconut coir, or aquatic grasses to lower the cost of pollution remediation. A bridge-like, porous wall-like structure is created by compacting and weaving these materials, which are then reinforced with stones and sand. Other new technologies include disc filters, developments in pleated filtration panels, etc.

The global soil scape filter technology market is segmented on the basis of soil type, filter flow, filter type, depth, material, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on soil type, the market is further segmented into light loamy, fine-grained, and coarse-grained. The coarse-grained soil type is expected to hold the largest share in the global soil scape filter technology owing to the advantages of the soil type in the effective filtration process.

Major players operating in the global soil scape filter technology market are Cytiva, Titan Environmental, KENT Water Solutions, Green Water Revolution Pvt. Ltd., Elegance Water Solutions, among others.

Report Scope:

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Soil Type:

  • Light loamy

  • Fine-grained

  • Coarse-grained

  • Others

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Filter Flow:

  • Vertical

  • Horizontal

  • Radial

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Filter Type:

  • Shallow Filter

  • Medium Deep Filter

  • Deep Multilayer Filter

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Depth:

  • 0.6-0.8 m

  • 0.8-1.6m

  • 1.6-2.4m

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Material:

  • Foil

  • Concrete Tank

  • Plastic Tank

  • Natural Material

Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Cytiva

  • Titan Environmental

  • KENT Water Solutions

  • Green Water Revolution Pvt. Ltd.

  • Elegance Water Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a52sc-soil-scape?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


