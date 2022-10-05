Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soil Testing Equipment Market By Type, By Site, By Degree of Automation, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soil testing equipment market is expected to witness steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rapid adoption of precision and modern farming techniques and the high demand from the construction and agriculture industries are driving the global soil testing equipment market.

The term "soil testing equipment" generally refers to the testing tools used to analyze the soil sample. The steps in the soil testing process include gathering soil samples, analyzing them physically and chemically, interpreting the results, and recommending them for use in agricultural techniques. The procedure aids in providing recommendations for a fertilizer that can fulfill the required absence of nutrients in the soil.



Market players are focusing on advanced technologies and equipment to improve the accuracy and functioning of soil testing equipment. Identification of corrosive soil and soil liquefication possibilities during an earthquake are some of the advantages of the advanced technologies used in the soil testing process. Modern equipment and modern software are specifically designed to analyze the soil quality that can influence the market demand in the coming years.



The global soil testing equipment market is segmented into type, site, degree of automation, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on end user industry, the market is divided into Agriculture, Construction, and others. The construction industry is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

High-end investments by the leading authorities to support infrastructure development in developing countries like China and India are driving the segment demand. Advancements in technology coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of soil testing equipment are expected to contribute to the segmental growth.



The major market players operating in the global soil testing equipment market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck Group, Controls S.p.A, Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd, Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd., Martin Lishman Ltd, Gilson Company Inc., Humboldt Mfg. Co., EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and Eurofins Scientific SE.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global soil testing equipment market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global soil testing equipment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global soil testing equipment market based on type, site, degree of automation, end user industry, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global soil testing equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global soil testing equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global soil testing equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global soil testing equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global soil testing equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Soil Testing Equipment Market



6. Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Physical, Residual, Chemical)

6.2.1.1. By Physical Test Equipment (Shear Strength Equipment, Leachability Equipment, Plasticity Equipment, Permeability Equipment)

6.2.1.2. By Residual Test Equipment (GC-MS Equipment v/s ICP-MS Equipment)

6.2.1.3. By Chemical Test Equipment (pH Meters, Salinity Testing Equipment, Test Kits & Reagents)

6.2.2. By Site (Laboratory v/s On-Site)

6.2.3. By Degree of Automation (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic)

6.2.4. By End User Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook



8. Europe Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook



10. South America Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Soil Testing Equipment Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.2.2. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

14.2.3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

14.2.4. Merck Group

14.2.5. Controls S.p.A

14.2.6. Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd

14.2.7. Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd

14.2.8. Martin Lishman Ltd

14.2.9. Gilson Company Inc.

14.2.10. Humboldt Mfg. Co.

14.2.11. EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd

14.2.12. Eurofins Scientific SE



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5u7by

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



