Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030

·12 min read
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sol-Gel Coatings estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Sol-Gel Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.
- CCM GmbH
- Covestro AG
- Euroglas GmbH
- Ferro Corporation
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Nano-Care Deutschland AG
- Nanotech Coatings
- Opticote, Inc.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Warren Paint & Color Co.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sol-Gel Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Device Screens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Device Screens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Solar Panels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sol-Gel
Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar
Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,
Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,
Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,
Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


