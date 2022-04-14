ReportLinker

Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology (Solar Paint Hydrogen, Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint), Perovskite Solar Paint), By End User (Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups, Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup), By Application (Rooftop, Wall, Door, Window), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267920/?utm_source=GNW



Global solar paint market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for renewable energy due to enhanced eco-consciousness and growing initiatives by the government to cut down carbon footprint with the use of sustainable energy sources.



Solar paints are composed by mixing photovoltaic particles in the paint and applied on the walls, doors, frames, etc. to convert solar energy into electricity. Although solar paint is still in the experimental stage, market players are developing different type of solar paints such as Quantum dots, Perovskite solar paint, and hydrogen-producing solar paint, which is expected to increase their adoption in the coming years. Besides, advancements in the renewable energy products for better productivity and maximizing energy outputs are also fueling the growth of the global solar paint market. Researchers are increasingly working to improve the efficiency of solar paints and make them affordable and cost-effective to promote their application in the global solar paint market, which is expected to drive the growth of the global solar paint market in the coming years. Surging demand for alternative forms of energy owing depleting natural energy resources like fossil fuels and growing renewable energy production worldwide are also propelling the global solar paint market growth. Moreover, advancements in the renewable energy generation and increasing need to make solar energy generation affordable are substantiating the growth of the global solar paint market in the forecast period.

The global solar paint market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on end user, the market is sub-divided into solar paint to existing solar setups, solar painted vehicles, and standalone power-generating solar setup.



The solar paint to existing solar setups segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global solar paint market owing to factors like ease of application. Besides, the application of solar paints on the existing solar setups would cost less and enhance their efficiency to produce electricity.

Tel Aviv-based Solar Paint Ltd., Transfer Electric GmbH, Solar Energy Corporation, Onyx Solar are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global solar paint market, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global solar paint market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar paint market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global solar paint market based on technology, end user, application, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global solar paint market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global solar paint market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global solar paint market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global solar paint market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar paint market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global solar paint market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Solar Paint Market, By Technology:

o Solar Paint Hydrogen

o Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint)

o Perovskite Solar Paint

• Solar Paint Market, By End User:

o Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups

o Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup

• Solar Paint Market, By Application:

o Rooftop

o Wall

o Door

o Window

• Solar Paint Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global solar paint market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Solar paint manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global solar paint market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global solar paint market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



