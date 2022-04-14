U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,484.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,241.50
    +20.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.70
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -1.54 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    -2.54 (-10.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3100
    -0.3780 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,275.80
    +1,154.19 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.50
    +25.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.51
    -21.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology (Solar Paint Hydrogen, Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint), Perovskite Solar Paint), By End User (Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups, Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup), By Application (Rooftop, Wall, Door, Window), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267920/?utm_source=GNW

Global solar paint market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for renewable energy due to enhanced eco-consciousness and growing initiatives by the government to cut down carbon footprint with the use of sustainable energy sources.

Solar paints are composed by mixing photovoltaic particles in the paint and applied on the walls, doors, frames, etc. to convert solar energy into electricity. Although solar paint is still in the experimental stage, market players are developing different type of solar paints such as Quantum dots, Perovskite solar paint, and hydrogen-producing solar paint, which is expected to increase their adoption in the coming years. Besides, advancements in the renewable energy products for better productivity and maximizing energy outputs are also fueling the growth of the global solar paint market. Researchers are increasingly working to improve the efficiency of solar paints and make them affordable and cost-effective to promote their application in the global solar paint market, which is expected to drive the growth of the global solar paint market in the coming years. Surging demand for alternative forms of energy owing depleting natural energy resources like fossil fuels and growing renewable energy production worldwide are also propelling the global solar paint market growth. Moreover, advancements in the renewable energy generation and increasing need to make solar energy generation affordable are substantiating the growth of the global solar paint market in the forecast period.
The global solar paint market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on end user, the market is sub-divided into solar paint to existing solar setups, solar painted vehicles, and standalone power-generating solar setup.

The solar paint to existing solar setups segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global solar paint market owing to factors like ease of application. Besides, the application of solar paints on the existing solar setups would cost less and enhance their efficiency to produce electricity.
Tel Aviv-based Solar Paint Ltd., Transfer Electric GmbH, Solar Energy Corporation, Onyx Solar are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global solar paint market, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global solar paint market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar paint market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global solar paint market based on technology, end user, application, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global solar paint market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global solar paint market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global solar paint market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global solar paint market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar paint market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global solar paint market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Solar Paint Market, By Technology:
o Solar Paint Hydrogen
o Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint)
o Perovskite Solar Paint
• Solar Paint Market, By End User:
o Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups
o Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup
• Solar Paint Market, By Application:
o Rooftop
o Wall
o Door
o Window
• Solar Paint Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global solar paint market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Solar paint manufacturing companies/partners
• Suppliers/Distributers
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global solar paint market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global solar paint market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267920/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • EQT in rare-earth mineral partnership that would build refining plant here

    The work is in the memorandum of understanding stage between Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer (NYSE: EQT) and ElementUS Rare Earths & Minerals of Gramercy, Louisiana.

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Orphaned Cougar Cub Treated at Oakland Zoo

    An orphaned mountain lion cub found by hikers near San Francisco was taken to Oakland Zoo for treatement (April 12).

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • GM and Ford Join Tesla in Race to Secure EV Battery Material Supplies

    Ford, GM, and Tesla are trying to secure critical materials for EV batteries, particularly as prices rise.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Oil Declines as Investors Weigh War to China’s Virus Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a two-day rally that pushed prices back above $100 a barrel as investors digested a raft of factors from the continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit K

  • Letters to the Editor: Save the planet? Earth will survive climate change; humans, maybe not

    Our species has survived in a very narrow temperature window on a plant that has ranged from completely frozen to scorching hot.

  • Timberland Brings Eco-Innovation to New Footwear for SS22

    April 13, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In support of its vision for a greener future, Timberland pushes the boundaries of eco-innovative design in light, bright footwear styles for spring.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • What exactly is that thing floating in Budd Inlet’s West Bay?

    The mystery vessel has residents curious.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.