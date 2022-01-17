U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6190
    +0.4190 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,623.85
    -680.13 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.11
    -2.62 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.41
    +65.46 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Solar Powered ATM Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Powered ATM Market By Component, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Solar-based automated teller machine (ATM) is a banking outlet, which facilitates banking services without the requirement of branch representative and runs through solar power. It helps the customers by providing banking services, including fast withdrawal, deposit, and mini statements. Furthermore, it also helps customers to avail banking services in areas where availability of electricity is minimal.

Growing demand and increase in need of continuous electricity supply technology among banks and financial institutions and rise in power cut issues in rural areas are boosting the growth of the global solar powered ATM market. In addition, rapid adoption of solar power ATM among banks across the U.S. and Canada has positively impacted the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness toward solar powered ATM hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in key player initiatives, such as product launch, product development, and partnership, is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global solar powered ATM market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into deployment and managed service. By type, it is categorized into on-site, off-site, and others. By end-user, the market is divided into banks and bank service agent Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the solar powered ATM market analysis are Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., Hyosung Global, NCR Corporation, and Vortex Engineering. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar powered ATM market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global solar powered ATM market trends is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global solar powered ATM market
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increase in need of continuous electricity supply technology among the banks and financial institution
3.3.1.2. Rise in power cut issues in rural areas
3.3.1.3. Rapidly adoption of solar power ATM among the banks across U.S. and Canada
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Lack awareness towards Solar Powered ATM
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. Increase in key player initiatives such as product launch, product development and partnership
3.4. Patent analysis
3.4.1. By region (2000-2020)
3.4.2. By applicant
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on solar powered ATM market
3.5.1. Impact on market size
3.5.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.5.3. Economic impact
3.5.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
3.5.5. Opportunity analysis for solar powered ATM providers
3.6. New strategies boost demand for solar ATMs

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Deployment
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Solar powered ATM deployment market, by type
4.2.4.1. Hardware
4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4.2. Software
4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Managed services
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. On-site
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Off-site
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.2. Banks
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Bank agent
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: GOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE
9.1. Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executive
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Business performance
9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. Fujitsu Ltd.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executive
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.5. GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.6. HESS Cash Systems GmbH
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executive
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. HYOSUNG GLOBAL
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executive
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. NCR Corporation
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. Business performance
9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. Vortex Engineering
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executive
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wvq38

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-powered-atm-market-2021-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301461950.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Our Favorite Dividend Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have historically been excellent investments. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors for their favorite dividend stocks for 2022 and beyond. Here's why Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) rose to the top of their lists.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET; CORPORATE UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS BUSINESS MODEL; OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, an update on Surge's anticipated reinstatement of Management's shareholder returns focused business model, and an operations update.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.