U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.52
    +28.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,415.91
    +202.79 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.69
    +92.88 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.96
    +19.98 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +1.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9830
    -0.0730 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,618.89
    +310.21 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.37
    +30.47 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.43
    +9.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Solar Pump Markets, 2021-2025 with 2020 as the Base Year

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Pump Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research analyzes the global solar pumps market and provides information about total market revenue by analyzing key regions.

The study discusses major trends and the prevailing scenario across all regions. Demand for PV modules is rising as economies of scale can be achieved through their usage. Given the need to achieve optimization and adhere to emission regulations, significant market opportunities will arise for solar pump vendors.

The base year is 2020 and the forecast period runs through to 2025. Besides geographic segmentation, the study discusses the deployment of solar pumps in end-user sectors such as agriculture, power, water and wastewater, and food and beverage. Market growth drivers and restraints are examined along with the revenue share of the top participants. The study also offers recommendations that companies can act on to leverage the growth opportunities the market offers.

The publisher observes that modern pumps can address many of the shortcomings of earlier models; for instance, performance limitations in terms of the pumps being used only if the water source was close to the surface. New pump models have been able to eliminate these drawbacks.

Although reduced investments have impacted the market, the rising demand and the associated savings will result in increased deployment, especially in rural off-grid areas. Solar pumps also serve as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-driven pumps; moreover, these pumps play a key role in terms of regions' ability to meet potable water requirements and are an integral part of infrastructure-building activities in developing countries (water supply to communities, livestock, and irrigation, for example).

One of the main advantages of solar pumps is that they can be easily installed in areas with high solar insolation, including the developing countries of Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Southeast Asia. The ability to customize (by adding PV panes) to meet the growing need for power makes solar pumps ideal for use in these countries. On average, these pumps last for close to 8 years and incur nominal costs over their lifetime.

Key considerations when making a purchase decision include total dynamic head, design flow rate, and storage. A challenge seen across many regions is the lack of regulations, which results in counterfeit products.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Is the global market for solar pumps growing, stagnant, or registering negative growth?

  • How is demand distributed across different end-user industries and who are the key stakeholders in the value chain?

  • Which geography or end user is expected to attract more demand?

  • What are some of the opportunity areas for users?

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Product Definitions

  • Geographic Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Solar Pumps versus Other Pump Technologies

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Type

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Lifetime Costs - Solar Pumps versus Diesel Pumps

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share of Top Participants

  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe, Solar Pumps Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Alignment of Expansion Strategies with Incentives, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Changing Scenario in the Power Industry, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Solar Pumps in Irrigation, 2020

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiqpwy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-pump-markets-2021-2025-with-2020-as-the-base-year-301364267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: Bill.com Explodes Higher On Earnings; DocuSign Tests Key Support Level

    The software sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, thanks to strong price performance and top fundamentals.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Why There’s Trouble Ahead for Oil Refiners

    Indeed, the outlook for U.S. refiners is looking pretty bleak. The second problem for U.S. refineries is that they have lost some of their geographic advantage. For years, oil produced in the U.S. has traded for less money than oil produced elsewhere.

  • OPEC+ Seen Sticking to Planned Output Hike as Oil Prices Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to press on with their planned revival of oil production when they meet next week, as prices bounce back from their August stumble. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is gradually restoring the vast amount of crude production halted during the pandemic, and will probably ratify the next monthly installment when it gathers on Sept. 1, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts. Several OPEC+ delegates privately predict the sam

  • Top Gold Stocks for September 2021

    These are the gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • China to Sell 150,000 Tons of Metals From Reserves on Sept. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Sept. 1 as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth.The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Friday it will sell 70,000 tons of aluminum, 50,000 tons of zinc, and 30,000 tons of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place in July.China skipped selling metals in August because of a spike in coronavi

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • The U.S. Government Just Dropped an Inflation Hedge in Investors’ Laps

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that could put the country on track for a huge spending package that is focused on building and upgrading infrastructure. While lawmakers still need to present the text for … Continue reading → The post The U.S. Government Just Dropped an Inflation Hedge in Investors’ Laps appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.