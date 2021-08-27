U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,263.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.75
    +53.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.40
    +8.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.53
    +1.11 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    +1.05 (+6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1170
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.73
    +123.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.93
    -21.37 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.70
    +0.72 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Solar Pump Markets Report 2021: Changing Scenario in the Power Industry Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar Pump Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global solar pumps market and provides information about total market revenue by analyzing key regions.

The study discusses major trends and the prevailing scenario across all regions. Demand for PV modules is rising as economies of scale can be achieved through their usage. Given the need to achieve optimization and adhere to emission regulations, significant market opportunities will arise for solar pump vendors.

The base year is 2020 and the forecast period runs through to 2025. Besides geographic segmentation, the study discusses the deployment of solar pumps in end-user sectors such as agriculture, power, water and wastewater, and food and beverage. Market growth drivers and restraints are examined along with the revenue share of the top participants. The study also offers recommendations that companies can act on to leverage the growth opportunities the market offers.

The publisher observes that modern pumps can address many of the shortcomings of earlier models; for instance, performance limitations in terms of the pumps being used only if the water source was close to the surface. New pump models have been able to eliminate these drawbacks.

Although reduced investments have impacted the market, the rising demand and the associated savings will result in increased deployment, especially in rural off-grid areas. Solar pumps also serve as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-driven pumps; moreover, these pumps play a key role in terms of regions' ability to meet potable water requirements and are an integral part of infrastructure-building activities in developing countries (water supply to communities, livestock, and irrigation, for example).

One of the main advantages of solar pumps is that they can be easily installed in areas with high solar insolation, including the developing countries of Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Southeast Asia. The ability to customize (by adding PV panes) to meet the growing need for power makes solar pumps ideal for use in these countries. On average, these pumps last for close to 8 years and incur nominal costs over their lifetime.

Key considerations when making a purchase decision include total dynamic head, design flow rate, and storage. A challenge seen across many regions is the lack of regulations, which results in counterfeit products.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Is the global market for solar pumps growing, stagnant, or registering negative growth?

  • How is demand distributed across different end-user industries and who are the key stakeholders in the value chain?

  • Which geography or end user is expected to attract more demand?

  • What are some of the opportunity areas for users?

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Product Definitions

  • Geographic Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Solar Pumps versus Other Pump Technologies

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Type

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Lifetime Costs - Solar Pumps versus Diesel Pumps

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share of Top Participants

  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe, Solar Pumps Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Alignment of Expansion Strategies with Incentives, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Changing Scenario in the Power Industry, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Solar Pumps in Irrigation, 2020

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk4wda

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Cramer Calls Applied Materials 'Buyable,' Let's See If the Charts Agree

    In this daily bar chart of AMAT, below, we see a positive situation, if you believe in chart patterns. Trading volume has declined during this chart pattern and that is typical for ascending or bullish triangles. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady and is close to making a new high.

  • Oil rises as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.22 a barrel. "Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Crude, Gasoline Inventories May Have Reached the Bottom

    Seasonal tendencies and demand destruction from the spread of COVID-19 could be enough to fuel another round of selling pressure over the near-term.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors after Thursday’s pullback, A Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Chip Crunch Will Last Through 2022, Toyota Supplier Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Rohm Co. says that vital semiconductors for automobiles and industrial machinery will likely remain in short supply at least throughout next year, adding to ominous warnings about further fallout from the global chip crisis.The Kyoto-based chipmaker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., has been hampered by a severe shortage of key materials as well as full production lines, said Chief Executive Officer Isao Matsumoto. The company

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • China to Sell 150,000 Tons of Metals From Reserves on Sept. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Sept. 1 as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth.The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Friday it will sell 70,000 tons of aluminum, 50,000 tons of zinc, and 30,000 tons of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place in July.China skipped selling metals in August because of a spike in coronavi

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Competition among the 4 Major Chinese Crypto Mining Machine Manufacturers

    Since the birth of cryptocurrency, in part from its "anarchical endorsement" feature, it has been subject to attacks, but despite difficulties, cryptocurrency has grown rapidly for 10 years. The current price of Bitcoin has exceeded $50,000, rising 150% in the past 3 months. If an industry lacks government support but still develops rapidly, it shows that the industry has deep-rooted and unshakable robustness. Cryptocurrency functions as a kind of "general equivalent," a global asset that is not

  • Bank of America Note the Centrality of Hydrogen in the Clean Energy Market

    The clean energy sector, encompassing solar and wind energy production, biomass and nuclear power, and green hydrogen fuel, is helping to combat climate change while showing strong and continued growth at the same time, making it an excellent potential investment option for investors who value environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. ETFs offer exposure to a range of companies in this growing space, but not all clean energy ETFs are the same. Bank of America’s recent report specifical

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • The cost of being unvaccinated in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the costs of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, as Delta Air Lines requires unvaccinated employees to pay an extra $200 per month for company-provided health insurance.