Global Solar PV Backsheet Market to Grow at 15% CAGR and Register $2 Billion Incremental Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar PV backsheet market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
The report on the solar PV backsheet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Rising investments in renewables are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The solar PV backsheet market covers the following areas:
Solar PV Backsheet Market Sizing
Solar PV Backsheet Market Forecast
Solar PV Backsheet Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
3M Co.
Agfa-Gevaert NV
Arkema SA
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM NV
KREMPEL GmbH
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Solar Panels Market - Global solar panels market is segmented by end-user (power utilities, commercial, and residential), type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Solar Cable Systems Market - Global solar cable systems market is segmented by application (utility and non-utility) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
