Global Solar PV Services Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Digital Solar PV Services, Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy, & Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake
This study traces the growth of the PV services market, in terms of best practices in the industry and key elements required for the success of PV service providers.
This research service touches upon the various drivers of the global solar PV market, trends that are shaping the market, and the challenges that the stakeholders face. In addition to the current installed capacity of solar PV, the types of service contracts that industry participants enter into, and the revenues estimated from each contract type are presented both globally and regionally.
Climate change has spurred a flurry of investments in renewable sources and decarbonization efforts. Following the COP21, Paris (2016) which proposed renewable source targets to be achieved by 2030, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels at the recent COP26; this is likely to have a direct impact on the energy sector, primarily O&G, the main source of methane emissions, further boosting transition to other renewable sources like solar PV.
Unlike wind power which requires significant investment and land, solar PV offers several advantages: low investment, low maintenance, an abundant source of power all through the year, and ease of accessibility.
The advancement of storage technologies has further strengthened the case for PV, as production variability has been a major source of concern in the past. Besides, consistent maintenance services are required to increase PV yield and to improve the efficiency of PV equipment.
Growth opportunities that market players can profit from, besides leading the transformation of the industry, are identified.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the current status of the global solar PV service market?
What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors in this market?
Is the market growing; how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
What are the best practices expected from O&M service providers in the global solar PV service market?
Which are the key growth regions for solar PV? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?
How is the competitive environment? Who are the key market participants? What are their innovative business models or solutions?
How are revenues expected to change over the next few years?
What are the avenues available for strategic investments in the global solar PV market? How best can key stakeholders benefit from them?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Solar PV Services Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Services
Scope of Analysis
Key Findings
Segmentation by Contract Type
Segmentation by End-user Type
Solar PV Maintenance Service Requirements
Factors Impacting Solar PV Service Strategy
Solar PV Service Business Models
Types of Maintenance Services
Pricing Considerations
Contractual Inclusions (Additional Services)
Sample Service Offerings of a PV Service Provider and Maintenance Requirements of Clients
Share of Cost Components - O&M
3. Solar PV Services
Key Maintenance Services (in addition to repairs)
Impact of Dust Accumulation on Panel Yield and Array Cleaning
Strategic Considerations in Choosing Cleaning Technologies
Cleaning Technologies and Key Considerations
Types of Cleaning Solutions Available
Strategic Attractiveness of Various Cleaning Technologies
Wires/Cables Management
Inverter Management
Spare Parts/Warranty Management
Monitoring and Data Analytics
Contractual Guarantees
Status of Maintenance Reporting Requirements
Performance Guarantees
Strategic Partnerships/Expansion Considerations
Maintenance Best Practices Checklist, Europe, India, and US
Bids Prequalification Checklist
4. Solar PV Service Trends
Trend 1 - Falling O&M prices
Trend 2 - Consolidation of portfolios
Trend 3 - Retrofit Coatings for PV Modules
Trend 4 - Innovative Monitoring and Maintenance
Trend 5 - Digital Solar PV Services
Trend 6 - Drones/Robotics
Trend 7 - Digital Twin Technology
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Solar PV Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
Solar PV Revenue Forecast by End-user Type
Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region
Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type
Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by Region
Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Solar PV Services
Competitive Environment, Solar PV Services Market
Revenue Share, Solar PV Services
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - New Entrant/Expansion Plans
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
Key Growth Metrics for North America
Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, North America
Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type, North America
PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Country, North America
PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Contract Type, North America
Revenue Forecast Analysis, North America
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, LATAM
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, PV Services Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialist Services for FPV/APV
Growth Opportunity 2 - Specialist Services for BAPV/BIPV
Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Solar PV Services
Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy
Growth Opportunity 5 - Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake
12. Appendix
List of O&M Service Providers
