U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.08
    -33.53 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.60
    -262.86 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,950.94
    -157.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.34
    -23.01 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.09
    +4.82 (+4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3550
    -0.0180 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7200
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,054.02
    -792.60 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.76
    -9.96 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Solar Street Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026
Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 398
Companies: 69 - Players covered include Acuity Brands, Inc.; Bajaj Electricals Ltd.; Bridgelux, Inc.; Cooper Lighting, LLC; Dragons Breath Solar Ltd.; Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.; Signify Holding BV; Solektra International; Sunna Design SA; Urja Global Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Lighting Source (LED, CFL); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026
Solar street lighting systems rely on solar photovoltaic panels for capturing and storing solar energy, and are widely considered for outdoor lighting. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by shift towards clean energy, government initiatives and massive adoption of these systems. Ambitious programs to promote sustainable development and curtail greenhouse gas emissions coupled with government subsidies and focus on clean power are stimulating the market growth. The pressing need to lower energy consumption and large-scale installation of solar street lighting systems by residential and commercial users are opening new growth opportunities. In addition to targeting integration of renewable energy into the grid, various countries are betting on solar street lighting to serve remote areas that are difficult to be covered by traditional options. These systems are garnering significant attention owing to their extended service life, ecological operations, high energy efficiency and low emissions. Declining costs of solar lighting systems have made them an attractive alternative to conventional options that are known for heavy carbon footprint along with expensive operating and maintenance costs. The cost of solar panels has declined notably over the last three decades. The trend is anticipated to remain unabated in the coming years and make solar lighting systems more affordable, driving their adoption globally. The increasing investment in smart city projects is bound to propel the demand for solar street lighting systems that hold potential to help governments in achieving their sustainability targets, mitigating climate change and controlling carbon emissions. The availability of cost-effective solutions is expected to further boost adoption of solar street lighting across remote areas to achieve independence from power grid.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Street Lighting estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.3% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CFL segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Solar Street Lighting market. LED-powered solar street lighting is emerging as a popular option for supporting the outdoor infrastructure due to outstanding properties of LED technology, such as energy saving, high efficiency, easy maintenance and environmental protection. On the other hand, CFL is garnering significant attention in developing nations owing to its higher energy efficiency in comparison to conventional incandescent bulbs as a result of enhanced luminescence.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $914.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026
The Solar Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$914.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 14.76% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa are making serious efforts to tap solar energy and pushing solar networks. Increasing investment in advanced infrastructure such as highways and roads to accommodate rising vehicular traffic is expected to present lucrative opportunities to market participants. Various countries in the Asia-Pacific region are prompting energy-efficient lighting systems to support cost savings and expansion of their manufacturing industry. The market is gaining from increasing number of solar projects and the consistent demand for advanced energy management systems. Europe represents a major solar street lighting market, owing to rapid transition towards clean energy. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-street-lighting-market-to-reach-12-billion-by-2026-301507427.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Procter & Gamble Nears Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    The household goods giant just bounced at cup and handle support, raising odds the three-month correction is drawing to a close.

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) 4.1% ROE Worse Than Average?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...