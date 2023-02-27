Global Solar Street Lighting Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 15,716.4 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest CAGR of 18.03% of the year 2023-2030, reaching a total revenue of US$ 7,721.5 Mn by 2030.

New Delhi, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global solar street lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 15,716.4 Mn by 2030 from US$ 4,438.0 Mn in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.19% over the projection period 2023-2030. In terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 3,256 Mn Units by 2030 to register a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/solar-street-lighting-market

This is due to the increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and cost-effective lighting solutions, as well as government incentives that have been implemented to encourage the use of renewable energy sources. The market is also being driven by technological advances in solar cell technology, which have led to higher efficiency and lower cost solutions. Additionally, the increasing demand for smart city solutions and the growing awareness of the environmental benefits of solar street lights are further contributing to the growth of the market.

One of the key drivers of the solar street lighting market is the growing adoption of solar-powered lighting solutions by governments, municipalities, and commercial entities. These organizations are increasingly looking to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs, while also providing reliable and safe lighting in public areas. Furthermore, the increasing use of LED lights in solar street lighting systems is driving the market, as they are highly energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional lighting systems.

Top Trends in Global Solar Street Lighting Market

Increasing adoption of standalone solar street lighting systems: The demand for autonomous solar street lighting systems that operate independently of the grid is expected to rise, driven by their environmental friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation and maintenance.

Growing awareness of the environmental benefits of solar street lights: The increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions is driving the adoption of solar street lighting solutions, as they offer a clean and renewable energy source.

Technological advancements in solar cell technology: Improvements in solar cell technology, such as higher efficiency and lower cost solutions, are driving the growth of the solar street lighting market, making it more attractive to governments, municipalities, and businesses.

Government incentives and policies to encourage renewable energy: Many governments around the world are implementing policies and incentives to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar street lighting, which is expected to further boost the marke

Growth of smart city solutions: The increasing demand for smart city solutions, which incorporate technologies such as IoT and AI to optimize city operations, is expected to drive the adoption of solar street lighting systems that offer remote monitoring and control features.

Story continues

Standalone Solar Street Lighting Predicted to Dominate Solar Street Lighting Market with Over 45% Revenue Share, Says Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica's recent market research has revealed that standalone solar street lighting systems are expected to be the largest revenue-generating segment, accounting for over 45% of the Solar Street Lighting market. The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and the benefits of standalone solar street lighting, such as reduced electricity costs and lower carbon emissions, are driving the growth of this segment.

Standalone solar street lighting systems are autonomous and operate independently of the grid, utilizing solar panels to absorb and store energy from the sun during the day and using it to power the lighting at night. These systems offer an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution for street lighting, making them an attractive option for government agencies, municipalities, and businesses.

Moreover, the ease of installation, maintenance, and operation of standalone solar street lighting systems further enhances their appeal. Therefore, their demand is expected to grow significantly, leading to an increase in their revenue share in the solar street lighting market.

Although standalone solar street lighting systems are expected to generate the largest revenue share, other types of solar street lighting, such as grid-connected solar street lighting and centralized solar street lighting, are also gaining popularity due to their flexibility and control over lighting systems. These solutions offer additional features such as remote monitoring and control, making them more suitable for certain applications.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/solar-street-lighting-market

Potential of Solar Street Lighting Market in Europe: A Path to a Greener and More Sustainable Future

Europe is the largest consumer of solar street lighting after Asia Pacific, according to a recent report from the International Energy Agency. This is due to a number of factors, including the region's high energy costs, the presence of countries with renewable energy targets, and the availability of solar street lighting technology.

In Europe, solar street lighting is increasingly seen as an optimal way to reduce energy costs and reduce carbon emissions, while simultaneously improving safety and security. As a result, a number of countries in the region have implemented policies to promote the use of solar street lighting. For example, Germany has implemented a feed-in tariff to encourage the uptake of solar street lighting, while the UK has implemented a Renewable Energy Target, which sets a target of 15% of total energy consumption coming from renewable sources by 2020.

The growth of the solar street lighting market is also being driven by the availability of high-quality products. As the technology has improved, the cost of solar street lighting systems has decreased, making it an increasingly attractive option for municipalities and other public institutions. Recent advances in solar street lighting technology have also improved the quality of the light produced, making it more suitable for public spaces.

The growth of solar street lighting in Europe is being driven by a number of different factors, including the need for cost savings, an increased focus on renewable energy, and the availability of better products. As a result, Europe is now the largest consumer of solar street lighting after Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to continue in the future, as more countries adopt policies to promote the use of solar street lighting.

Top 9 Players Generate Less than 31% Revenue of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market

The Global Solar Street Lighting market is a highly competitive market with various companies offering a range of products. The market is dominated by a few key players, including Signify Holding BV, Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co. Ltd., Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., Acuity Brands, Dragons Breath Solar, and Bridgelux Inc. These companies hold around 27% of the market share, indicating the highly fragmented nature of the market. The cumulative market share of the nine major players in the market is close to 30.90%, indicating that the market is dominated by a few key players. This is a significant trend as it suggests that smaller players may struggle to compete with the larger, more established companies.

In order to gain a competitive edge and expand their market share, many companies have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. This allows the big players to acquire small brands and domestic companies, thereby expanding their geographical boundaries. This strategy not only helps companies gain a foothold in emerging markets but also provides them with access to new technologies and product lines.

Signify Holding BV to Lead the Pack With 12% Revenue Share of Global Solar Street Lighting Market

Signify Holding BV is one of the key players in the Global Solar Street Lighting market, capturing over 12% of the market revenue. This indicates that the company has a significant presence in the market and is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for solar street lighting solutions.

Signify Holding BV has a strong product portfolio, offering a range of solar street lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications. The company has also been investing heavily in research and development, which has allowed it to introduce new and innovative products to the market. In addition to its strong product portfolio, Signify Holding BV has also been expanding its geographical reach in the global solar street lighting market through acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in 2020, the company acquired Cooper Lighting Solutions, a leading provider of lighting and controls solutions, which has helped it to expand its presence in North America.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Dragons Breath Solar

Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Omega Solar

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Signify Holding BV

Sol Inc.

Solar Street Lights USA

Solektra International LLC

Sunna Design

Urja Global Ltd.

VerySol Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/solar-street-lighting-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com



