Global Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) Market – Analysis By System Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) Market was valued at USD 50. 35 and the market volume stood at xx installed megawatt Million in the year 2021. SOEC development will continue well into the future even after it achieves complete marketability.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell (SOEC) Market – Analysis By System Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291003/?utm_source=GNW
While cost targets must be met, a deeper understanding of the processes involved in electrolysis will continue to result in increased performance and lifetime gains - areas where it must be validated. More crucially, as SOEC technology gains greater value-chain integration with intermittent renewable (wind, solar, etc.) energy sources, it will receive the boost it needs to scale up to its cost-competitiveness goals. Economies align their policies to favour efficient energy conversion technologies like SOECs in order to fulfil their net-zero targets.

Based on the System Type segment, the Oxygen Ion segment is expected to hold the largest share in the SOEC market in the year 2028, the use of proton-conducting electrolytes allows for efficient operation at lower temperatures, lowering thermal stress and permitting the use of less expensive stack materials and balance-of-plant components. Furthermore, protonic cells (PCFCs) resist carbon coking and are sulfur-tolerant, allowing for stable operation with a wide range of hydrocarbon fuels.

The North American region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global SOEC market followed by APAC & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, rising emphasis by governments of developed markets, such as the United States and Europe, on reducing emissions and their inclination toward a technological shift to support or, to some extent, even replace ageing electric grids, is likely to boost market in the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adaptivity by end-users like data centers, military and defense, provide ample opportunities for leading companies to invest in SOEC, thereby, driving the growth of SOEC in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of SOEC market for the historical period of 2015-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2028.

• The report analyses the SOEC Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the SOEC Market by System Type (Proton, Oxygen Ion).

• The report analyses the SOEC Market by End User- (Horeca, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Others).

• The Global SOEC Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Nordic, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Israel).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Mitsubishi Power, Sunfire, Solid Power Inc., Hoganas AB, OxEon Energy, Nexcresis LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Redox Power System, FuelCell Energy Inc., Haldor Topsoe, Bloom Energy Corporation.

Key Target Audience

• SOEC Industry Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291003/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


