Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market – Analysis By Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Executive Summary More affordable electricity, more resilient power, and cleaner energy are three things demanded by businesses and communities in a post-climate-change environment where the concerns of growing carbon emissions, extreme weather events, and a fragile system are more serious than ever.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market – Analysis By Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286419/?utm_source=GNW
Consequently, industry sectors across countries such as China, Germany, Japan and the United States are increasingly installing the SOFC units to address the growing cognizance pertaining to controlling the GHG emissions and utilizing the state-of-art technology offered by different SOFC companies.

The rising demand for clean energy over concerns about the environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas is expected to help grow the planar solid oxide fuel cell market across the globe.

Data canters need continuous and reliable power. A comprehensive backup power plan that includes fuel cells and other power sources is capable of providing the 99.99% availability needed by the data centers. This has encouraged companies in to consider Solid oxide fuel cells at data centres. Also, Stationary fuel cells have found application in various sectors for primary as well as backup power generation, and are generally based on combined heat and power (CHP) technology for both, heated water and air. That’s why; the demand for stationary SOFC is growing at a fast pace.

The the report titled ‘Global SOFC Market (2022 Edition) has analysed and segmented the SOFC Market by Value (USD Million). The report has also further analysed the SOFC Market By Type (Planar, Tabular), By Application (Portable, Transport, Stationary), By End User (Residential, Data canters, Military & Defence, Transportation, Communication & Industrial), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa), By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Scope of the Report
• The report analyses the SOFC Market By value (USD Million)

• The report analyses the SOFC Market By Type (Planar, Tabular)

• The report analyses the SOFC Market By Application (Portable, Transport, Stationary)

• The report analyses the SOFC Market By End User (Residential, Data canters, Military & Defence, Transportation, Communication & Industrial)

• The Global SOFC Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea)

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application, by End User.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and key insights. The companies analysed in the report include – Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Bloom Energy Corporation, Miura Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Cummins, Aisin Corporation, Ceres Power Holdings plc , WATT Fuel Cell Corporation, Convion, Elcogen, SOLIDPower s.p.a.

• The report presents the analysis of SOFC Market for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Key Target Audience

• Power and Energy Sector

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Financial and Non-Financial Corporates, Retailers.

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286419/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


