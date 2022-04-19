U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,423.70
    +32.01 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,692.90
    +281.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,418.17
    +85.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.38
    +9.24 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    -4.41 (-4.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    -18.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.48 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9030
    +0.0410 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6830
    +1.6830 (+1.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,377.64
    +2,046.18 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +14.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.52
    -16.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

The Global Solid State Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 550.68 million during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 57.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Solid-State Battery Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the solid-state battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 550. 68 million during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 57.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid State Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951592/?utm_source=GNW
53% during the forecast period. Our report on the solid-state battery market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing requirement for long-range EVs, increased government support for EVs, and rising stringent laws against lead pollution.
The solid-state battery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The solid-state battery market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Transportation
• Grid storage
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising vendor collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the solid-state battery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing advances in solid-state batteries, and use of nanotechnology in batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solid-state battery market covers the following areas:
• Solid-state battery market sizing
• Solid-state battery market forecast
• Solid-state battery market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solid state battery market vendors that include BrightVolt, Cymbet Corp., Dyson Ltd., Factorial Energy, Front Edge Technology Inc., General Motors Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Ilika PLC, Ion Storage Systems, Johnson Energy Storage Inc., LG Energy Solution, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Solid Power Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and TDK Corp. Also, the solid-state battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951592/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Putin sign

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Reporting Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Moderna says its bivalent COVID-19 booster provides more protection against omicron than the approved booster

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 2.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate generated two times the antibodies against the beta and omicron variants for at least six months when compared with Moderna's already approved booster shot. Moderna's experimental bivalent booster is a mix of an omicron-specific booster and the COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on the original strain of the virus. The study evaluated the bivalent booster in about 89

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 4 predictions for the housing market in 2022, from economists and real estate pros

    Mortgage rates are on the rise: Mortgage rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5% this month, the first time that’s happened since 2011, and pros say they may keep going up. As a result, the increase in mortgage rates means that homebuyers will have to adjust their expectations, and begin shopping in lower price ranges.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Issuance of US$400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces its intention to issue up to US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes (the "New Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers (the "Offering"), subject to market and other conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the O

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • Plug Power stock surges after liquid green hydrogen delivery agreement with Walmart

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged 4.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the alternative energy company disclosed an agreement with Walmart Inc. for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart's U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. Walmart shares were little changed ahead of the open. "Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade,

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Schwab Stock Drops After Disappointing Results

    The brokerage reported a drop in quarterly revenue and missed Wall Street expectations.