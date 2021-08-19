U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Soundbar Market Opportunities and Forecasts: Compound Annual Growth of 9.5% Forecast During 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soundbar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soundbar market reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. The global soundbar market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of subscription-based media platforms, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, that are gaining popularity in developing countries. Moreover, rapid digitalization, coupled with the rising adoption of smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, etc., has propelled the demand for soundbar on a global level. Additionally, various technological advancements have led to the introduction of newer and innovative 4K and 8K television technologies, that further augment the market growth.

High internet connectivity, along with rapid integration of soundbar with voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistance, has enhanced product ability for wireless content streaming, thereby improving the overall experience for the users. The digital transformations in the music industry are also driving the demand for compatible media and entertainment gadgets, such as soundbars, for producing strong sound with good bass response. Additionally, the rising living standards of consumers supported by rising disposable income levels have augmented the demand for high-end and premium consumer electronics, that further drives the product demand.

Rapid globalization and urbanization across the developing countries have led to the growing sales of consumer electronics and a rising number of product launches that are fueling the growth of soundbar market in these regions. Various technological upgradations, along with the rapid construction of smart homes, have further fueled the installation of soundbars in the residential spaces. Apart from this, the growing demand for soundbars from the diverse commercial sectors, such as hospitality, retail, corporate, and institutional sectors, will continue to propel the growth of the global soundbar market in the forthcoming years.

Looking forward, the global soundbar market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global soundbar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soundbar market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the installation method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the soundbar market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Soundbar Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Installation Method

8 Market Breakup by Connectivity

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

  • Bose Corporation

  • Edifier

  • Harman International Industries

  • LG Electronics

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Polk Audio

  • Samsung

  • Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

  • Sony Corporation

  • Yamaha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iss9a5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


