Global Sources Hong Kong shows set to return at full scale in April 2023

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources announces that its flagship trade shows will take place from April 11 to 21, 2023 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The events are designed to meet the rebound in demand from sourcing professional worldwide.

An influential international B2B sourcing event, the shows will focus on in-demand products representing popular concepts such as carbon neutrality, outdoors and travel, and the pet economy, featuring more than 8,000 booths showcasing over 200,000 creative products, innovative technologies, and applications of the latest design concepts. The shows will take place in two phases.

Phase I (April 11–14)

Global Sources Consumer Electronics

Bringing together high-quality OEM and ODM manufacturers and suppliers from China and the rest of Asia to meet the sourcing needs of global buyers looking for consumer electronics, computer peripherals, e-sports, car electronics, outdoor electronics, audio-visual equipment, and electronic components. The show is built to be buyers' number-one destinatiion to discover next-gen electronics and on-trend designs.

Phase II (April 18–21)

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

This show focuses on branding, smart technology and innovative design elements, covering mobile devices, smart wearables, AR/VR, portable speakers, charging products and mobile accessories. Global Sources Mobile Electronics is an efficient platform connecting manufacturers, brands, and design firms with quality buyers from all over the globe.

Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances

Designed as a specialized sourcing event for smart home products and appliances from the Greater China region. It displays a wide range of smart home products, security products and home electronics from quality manufacturers, solution providers, and design firms, offering whole-house smart solutions for system integrators, building materials dealers, distributors, housing design companies, and online sellers.

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

A a one-stop sourcing destination for design-led and eco-friendly home and kitchen products, including décor, household cleaning products, kitchenware and tableware, all designed for high-quality lifestyles.

Global Sources Lifestyle x Fashion

This show focuses on high-quality custom-made, stylish products applying sustainable manufacturing and technologies, including a large collection of cutting-edge designs and gadgets in the categories of sports and leisure, everyday apparel and accessories, tech gifts, pet products, and travel products.

20 years in the trade show business

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Global Sources Exhibitions. As the first stop of the celebration tour, Global Sources Hong Kong shows, world-class professional events certified by the UFI, will maintain their position as "must-attend trade shows" by featuring the latest achievements of the industry as well as highly topical industry forums to help buyers and suppliers seize the surging business opportunities as quarantine-free travel resumes between Hong Kong and the rest of the world.

"Our Hong Kong shows in April are the first influential sourcing event to be held by Global Sources since the lifting of travel restrictions," said John Kao, Vice President for Global Sources' Hong Kong Show and Overseas Show business. "As an industry leader, Global Sources will upgrade buyers' visit experience by offering a mix of sourcing intelligence through diverse show content such as industry trends, expert recommendations, and experience zones."

Analyst's Choice

The latest innovative, cool products selected by Global Sources' analysts are displayed in the Analyst's Choice pavilion, which features product launches, showcases, and experience zones for buyers to take a closer look at the physical products. Dedicated staffs are ready to guide buyers to suppliers' booths to learn more details about the products of their choice.

Experience zones

Various experience zones, such as the electric personal transporter pavilion and test drive area and outdoor electronics experience zone, will be set up to create an immersive sourcing experience.

Onsite seminars focusing on hot industry topics

A series of topical seminars will offer industry experts' insight into market trends and future developments.

Attended by more than 60,000 professional buyers from around the world

The April 2023 Global Sources Hong Kong shows are expected to attract more than 60,000 professional buyers from 150 countries and regions. The event will play an important role in creating business opportunities and facilitating trade and coordination between international buyers and suppliers.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sources-hong-kong-shows-set-to-return-at-full-scale-in-april-2023-301725635.html

SOURCE Global Sources

