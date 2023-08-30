Do UP Global Sourcing Holdings' (LON:UPGS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is UP Global Sourcing Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, UP Global Sourcing Holdings has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note UP Global Sourcing Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.4% to UK£156m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are UP Global Sourcing Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it UP Global Sourcing Holdings shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out UK£230k to buy stock, over the last year. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Robbie Bell for UK£120k worth of shares, at about UK£1.20 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that UP Global Sourcing Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 43% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at UK£47m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add UP Global Sourcing Holdings To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, UP Global Sourcing Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Even so, be aware that UP Global Sourcing Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

