U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,028.85
    +11.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.36
    -2.73 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,454.17
    +60.36 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.26
    +13.54 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5120
    -0.0390 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8650
    -0.4930 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,157.77
    -103.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.80
    +6.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,745.89
    -38.98 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Global Soy Foods Market to Reach $65.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soy Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817589/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Soy Foods Market to Reach $65.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Soy Foods estimated at US$44.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Milk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$34.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Soy Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 138 Featured)
- Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Caramuru Group
- Cargill, Inc.
- Eden Foods, Inc.
- Miracle Soybean Food International Corporation
- Nordic Soya Oy
- Northern Soy
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- Victoria Group A.D.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817589/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Soy Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Soy Foods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Milk
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Milk by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Milk by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Soy Foods Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product - Milk,
Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

JAPAN
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Soy Foods by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

FRANCE
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product - Milk,
Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages, Feed
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

AUSTRALIA
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

INDIA
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy
Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Soy Foods by Application -
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Foods
by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Soy
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Milk, Oil and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Foods
by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Soy
Foods by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Soy Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 136: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Milk, Oil and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 137: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Soy Foods by Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 138: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Foods by
Application - Food & Beverages, Feed and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 139: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Soy Foods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Feed and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ARGENTINA
Table 140: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Foods by Product - Milk, Oil and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 141: Argentina Historic Review for Soy Foods by Product -
Milk, Oil and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817589/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Backed Chinese EV Player BYD Sees Strong Jump In 2022 Profits

    Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) expects 2022 net profit of RMB 16 billion - RMB 17 billion ($2.37-$2.52 billion), up by 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year with annual revenue exceeding RMB 420 billion. The explosive growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a higher share of major overseas customers, led to the forecast. BYD's sales of new-energy vehicles climbed to 1.86 million last year from about 604,000 in 2021 despite China's

  • Exxon smashes Western oil majors' earnings record with $56 billion profit for 2022

    Exxon Mobil Corp posted a $56 billion profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home about $6.3 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records on high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Show Sales Up 20% on Strong Demand

    Demand for construction and mining equipment as well as engines for transportation and energy generation stayed strong even as the company charged higher prices.

  • Exxon Mobil Posts Record $56 Billion 2022 Profit, Beats Q4 Forecasts As Crude Surges

    "While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed," said CEO Darren Woods.

  • Reliable European demand fuels US natural gas boom

    Rising demand from Europe has added to a US natural gas investment boom even as the industry struggles to overcome opposition to pipeline construction.Even before the invasion, there was heavy investment in facilities to transform gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • Canada Goose launches new platform to allow customers resell second-hand items

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) said Tuesday it is launching a platform for its customers to trade in and resell their products to give them a second, third and fourth lifetime. The platform will be named Canada Goose Generations and will invite its clients to trade in its outerwear and apparel, and shop for an assortment of styles, heritage pieces and limited-edition items.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Grows Cash 336% in 2022, With Record Profits

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Tuesday. Earnings: Exxon Mobil reported EPS growing 66% to $3.40 while revenue shot up 12% to $95.43.

  • Memory-Chip Makers Face a Prolonged Price Slump

    Prices of the chips are expected to keep falling in the first half of 2023, putting more pressure on an industry that has already cut investments and jobs.

  • Ford follows Tesla’s example and cuts price on Mustang Mach-E

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the price wars among EV makers.

  • Analyst on why Lyft is in 'a tough spot' compared to Uber and DoorDash

    Michael Morton, SVB MoffettNathanson Sr. Research Analyst, discusses Outperform calls on Uber and DoorDash. You can see the entire interview here. Key Video Takeaways 00:18 On Lyft's business 00:30 On Uber & DoorDash's businesses 00:48 On Lyft's struggle to get drivers 00:57 On Lyft's analyst rating

  • Exxon Vaults to Record Annual Profit of $55.7 Billion

    Only Apple and Microsoft so far have surpassed Exxon’s fiscal 2022 profit as the oil giant capitalized on high commodity prices.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • GM’s Fourth-Quarter Profit Soared as Supply-Chain Problems Eased

    The auto maker said strong results in North America helped offset weakness in China to lift its net profit during the October-to-December period to $2 billion.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

    For different reasons, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), industrial technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), oil equipment and services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), and industrial giant Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) are all attractive stocks to look at in 2023. Anyone advocating buying airline stocks in the face of a cyclical slowdown, particularly one led by a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending, usually deserves some questioning.

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Economy as Growth BottomsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more d

  • AbbVie's Humira gets a U.S. rival, but costs could stay high

    (Reuters) -U.S. patients will finally get access to cheaper versions of AbbVie Inc’s blockbuster arthritis drug Humira this year, but the cost savings are expected to be limited. Rival drugmaker Amgen Inc on Tuesday launched Amjevita, the first biosimilar version of AbbVie’s 20-year-old drug, with two tiers of pricing. One sets a 5% discount to Humira’s monthly price of $6,922.

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks You Never Knew Warren Buffett Owns

    Since the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has shown Wall Street that he knows a thing or two about investing. In the roughly 57 years he's spent as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $685 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 3,800,000%, through Jan. 25, 2023. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity is relatively easy.

  • GM shoves aside recession fears with robust 2023 forecast

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co shares jumped early on Tuesday after it reported higher net income for the fourth quarter, forecast stronger-than-expected earnings for 2023 and said it would cut $2 billion in costs. The automaker, the top in the United States by sales, forecast that it could hold its pre-tax margins steady between 8% and 10% through 2025, despite a price war that Tesla Inc has triggered in the electric vehicle segment. GM shares opened up 7.1%.