U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,427.00
    +147.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,668.50
    -31.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.80
    +13.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.94
    -0.27 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.80
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    27.80
    -0.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0310 (+1.97%)
     

  • Vix

    17.44
    -1.40 (-7.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3770
    +0.2470 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,640.62
    -72.79 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.92
    +13.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.92
    -4.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless claims fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

406,000 Americans filed, 425,000 was expected

Global Soy Wax Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Soy Wax Market to Reach $8. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soy Wax estimated at US$4. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soy Wax Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biodiesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic & Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
- The Soy Wax market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
- Food & Beverage Segment to Record 8.4% CAGR
- In the global Food & Beverage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$591.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Aromantic Ltd.

  • British Wax Ltd.

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Crystal, Inc.

  • Hobbycraft Trading Ltd.

  • Kerax Limited

  • LiveMoor

  • LS Apothecary

  • Marisole Aromatherapy Limited.

  • Paramelt




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodiesel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biodiesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic & Polymers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastic & Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic & Polymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper & Pulp by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax
by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax
by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax
by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biodiesel, Plastic &
Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Soy Wax by Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food &
Beverage, Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Soy Wax by
Application - Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage,
Cosmetics, Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Soy Wax by Application -
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 120: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Soy Wax by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodiesel, Plastic & Polymers, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics,
Paper & Pulp and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032955/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • DR Congo: Thousands flee Goma after second volcano warning

    It comes days after an eruption killed 32 people and destroyed hundreds of homes around Goma.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock After It Crushed Earnings Estimates?

    The online sportsbook and daily fantasy sports company is gaining momentum as more states legalize sports betting.

  • Gold Erases 2021 Loss With Fed Policy Steady, Bond Yields Ebbing

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased 2021 losses as signs of inflationary pressures stoked growth concerns and Federal Reserve officials assured investors on the outlook for monetary policy.Central bank officials reiterated that they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound, damping speculation around any push to tighten policy. Declines in Treasury yields also underpinned gains in precious metals. Bullion has risen in eight of the past nine sessions.After slumping through the first quarter of 2021, gold is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July, with a weakening dollar and lower bond rates helping boost demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Investors are also returning to bullion as a store of value as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Gold got an extra boost Tuesday as a drop in U.S. home sales added to its appeal as a haven.“You have that slight miss on the U.S. data, and bond yields are creeping lower,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “That’s helping gold. Gold is just acting as a safe haven today.”Spot gold rose 1% to $1,899.25 an ounce on Tuesday, the highest since early January. The metal is now up slightly for the year after touching a nine-month low in March. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.7% to settle at $1,900.50 an ounce on the Comex in New York, erasing declines for 2021.Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced on Tuesday.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell following the home-sales report. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence dropped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment.“Gold rallying through $1,900 to its best levels since early January behind a strong bond rally and a teetering dollar has opened the door wide to a re-test of key resistance at $1,960,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Exxon CEO Is Dealt Stinging Setback at Hands of New Activist

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods was dealt a stunning defeat by shareholders when a tiny activist investment firm snagged at least two board seats and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil and fight climate change.For Woods, who had aggressively opposed the insurgents, it was just the latest setback in a rocky 4 1/2-year tenure that has seen what was once the world’s most-valuable company shed more than $125 billion in market value.The vote was unprecedented in the rarefied world of Big Oil and underscores how vulnerable the industry has suddenly become as governments around the globe demand an acceleration of the shift away from fossil fuels. It’s also a sign that institutional investors are increasingly willing to force corporations to actively participate in that transition.Tiny activist investor Engine No. 1, with just a 0.02% stake and no history of activism in oil and natural gas, secured two seats on Exxon’s board in Wednesday’s vote. A third seat may yet fall into the firm’s hands when the final results are tallied. That would put Woods in the tricky position of leading a board that’s 25% under the control of outsiders. Last-minute efforts by Woods and his team to appease climate-conscious investors and rebuff Engine No. 1’s assault were to no avail.“Darren Woods has come from a long line of CEOs that have been very straightforward: it’s our ball, it’s our bat and we’re going to do what we want,” said Mark Stoeckle, chief executive of Adams Express Co., which oversees $2.8 billion in assets. “When you’re the biggest and the baddest you can get away with that. But you have to change with the times. The messaging has been terrible.”Click here to see Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG data.BlackRock Inc., the second largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The firm said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and that the oil giant could benefit from the addition of the new directors who would “bring the fresh perspectives” to the board.But the investment giant also voted in favor of Frazier and Woods, according to the bulletin -- a move that rankled environmental groups who called for the firm to vote against them.The result is one the biggest activist upsets in recent years and an embarrassment for Exxon. For Woods, who was listed as 56 years old in the company’s March proxy filing, the defeat is just the latest black mark since his elevation to CEO in 2017. Exxon has underperformed peers for years and in 2020 its shares cratered by 41% for the worst performance in 40 years. Under his leadership, the company also posted its first annual loss in decades and saw oil production slump to the lowest since the Mobil Corp. merger in 1999. Meanwhile, Exxon’s debt load ballooned as it borrowed to pay for dividends and drilling amid shrinking cash flow.Wednesday’s vote was also striking because of the force with which Exxon battled the activist, which also criticized the company’s financial performance. Exxon refused to meet with the nominees and Woods told shareholders earlier this month that voting for them would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.” The company even went as far as to pledge, just 48 hours before the meeting, that it will add two new directors, including one with “climate experience.”READ: Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO“This historic vote represents a tipping point for companies unprepared for the global energy transition,” California State Teachers’ Retirement System, also known CalSTRS, which had supported Engine No. 1, said in a statement after the meeting. “While the ExxonMobil board election is the first of a large U.S. company to focus on the global energy transition, it will not be the last.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysThe election of at least two Engine 1 nominees to Exxon Mobil’s board could drive changes to how the oil major allocates capital, permanently changing its investment proposition.-- Fernando Valle and Brett Gibbs, BI analystsRead the full report here.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. On the same day that Exxon investors met, management at Chevron Corp. were rebuked by their shareholders who voted for a proposal to reduce emissions from the company’s customers. DuPont de Nemours Inc. recently suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.READ: ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Their Own Amid Climate UproarAlso on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, a ruling that may have consequences for the rest of the fossil fuel industry.The Exxon meeting proved to be a nail-biting conclusion to a months-long proxy fight. Exxon halted proceedings at one point to allow more time for vote counting. San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 accused the company of making a “last-ditch attempt to stave off much-needed board change.”The successful Engine No. 1 nominees were Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor, and environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala. Earlier this month, Exxon described all four dissident nominees as “unqualified.” Eight Exxon nominees were elected and two board seats remain undecided; one or both of them could potentially go to the activist.Sacrosanct DividendThe result shows a clear dissatisfaction with Woods’ strategy, despite the stock’s rally this year, up by 43% due to surging oil prices.Exxon gained 1% after Wednesday’s vote. With most of the shareholder demands focused on long-term strategy and none calling for an immediate breakup of the company, short-term gains are likely to be muted. It will take a decade or more for the oil giant to transition its sprawling global business, Stoeckle said.Woods, who retained his board seat, should be able to continue improving Exxon’s financial performance as cash flows recover, securing the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend and leaving behind 2020’s record loss. But the bigger question concerns Exxon’s energy-transition strategy, considered by many shareholders to be well behind those of its European peers.It remains to be seen how Exxon pivots, if at all, but the message from shareholders is clear: The status quo cannot continue.Exxon’s environmental record and unwillingness to embrace the pivot away from fossil fuels quickly enough was a key criticism in the proxy campaign. Engine No. 1 was scathing in its assessment of Exxon’s long-term financial performance, calling it “a decade of value destruction.”(Updates with BlackRock vote in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia’s Outperforming Bonds Are Near End of Winning Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s sovereign bonds have been the best performers in emerging Asia this quarter but their golden run looks set to end.Negatives are starting to pile up, including a diminishing spread over U.S. Treasuries, rising fund outflows, concern about potentially higher hedging costs, and a willingness at Bank Indonesia to let yields rise.Rupiah debt has returned 3.9% this quarter, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes, the best performer among eight of the largest emerging-Asian nations. Gains have been driven by the highest yields in the region, muted local inflation and relative success in controlling Covid-19, especially versus its Southeast Asian peers. Thailand reported the highest one-day Covid deaths on Thursday.Still, some of the very factors that have led to the success of Indonesian bonds are now working against them.The rally has driven down the extra yield that rupiah 10-year notes offer over U.S. Treasuries to about 480 basis points, from as much as 669 basis points a year ago. The spread is now about 0.5 standard deviations beneath the five-year average, putting it at the lower end of the historical range.A second negative is fund outflows. Overseas investors cut holdings of rupiah debt by $4.68 billion last year, and have trimmed another $638 million in 2021, according to finance ministry data. This compares with inflows this year of $2.94 billion in Malaysia and $1.04 billion for Thailand.There’s also the threat that the start of Federal Reserve tapering will lead to increased volatility in emerging Asian currencies -- and especially the high-beta rupiah -- leading to higher hedging costs.Investors should pro-actively manage exposure to Asian currencies given their gyrations, and this is particularly critical for currencies such as the rupiah for which “hedging costs are typically high and volatile,” Irene Cheung, a senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a note last week.Rupiah non-deliverable forwards -- a proxy for hedging costs -- have been relatively subdued in recent months, with the spread between one- and 12-month forwards hovering around 600 basis points, after being above 1,000 basis points in the second quarter of last year. Still, the contracts have the potential to move rapidly following any market shock, and typically drag rupiah bond yields higher too.Lastly, Bank Indonesia has shown a willingness to let yields rise in order to prop up its fragile currency.“As long as Indonesian yields do not overshoot compared to U.S. Treasury yields, a moderate level of higher Indonesian yields could be acceptable to Bank Indonesia,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.Indonesian bonds have generated a juicy return this quarter, but investors would be wrong to get complacent. All of the above factors suggest that the months ahead may be quite a bit rockier.(Adds Thailand’s record high Covid deaths in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Urged to Replace Quarles; Clarida’s Not Talked Fed Future

    (Bloomberg) -- With only months left on their current terms, Federal Reserve vice chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida were reminded on Tuesday that their time in office may be drawing short.Quarles’s tenure as the Fed’s top banking supervisor expires Oct. 13 while Clarida’s term ends Jan. 31, a few weeks before Chair Jerome Powell’s own tenure at the helm is up.President Joe Biden, who can reshape the leadership of the U.S. central bank if he wants by replacing any of them, is under explicit pressure from some Democrats to dump Quarles.Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a tart exchange over banking oversight, pointed out to Quarles that his term as vice chair for supervision was up in five months.“Our financial system will be safer when you are gone,” she told a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “I urge President Biden to fill your role with someone who’ll actually keep our financial system safe.”Quarles is also serving a term as a Fed governor that doesn’t expire until 2032, but Fed officials step down by tradition if not reappointed to their leadership roles.Regulatory RollbackRollback of some banking rules by the Fed under Powell and Quarles has drawn withering criticism from Democrats, even as they applaud the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy to support the post-pandemic economic recovery.Clarida led an institutional rethink of the Fed’s approach to its goals for stable prices and maximum employment that now aims to be more inclusive -- a shift that was warmly welcomed by Democrats.During an interview with Yahoo! Finance, he was asked if he’s had any discussions with the Biden administration about a possible reappointment.“I have not had any such discussions,” Clarida said. “I am enjoying being Fed vice chair enormously, it’s been an enormous privilege to do it, and I’m eager to get as much done as I can in my remaining time in this position.”Biden says he hasn’t spoken to Powell out of respect for the Fed’s independence -- marking a sharp contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump, who publicly berated the chair over policy decisions.Even so, the White House selection process will likely coincide with Fed deliberations about scaling back its massive monthly bond purchases, potentially making it very significant for Biden’s presidency.Depending on how it’s handled, it could inject uncertainty over who will be at the helm as the Fed tries to delicately adjust policy without roiling financial markets or stalling the economic recovery.Powell has deflected all questions on whether he’d stay at the helm if asked, but says he loves the job. Roughly three quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict Biden will offer him another term.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD Logistics Jumps 29% in Hong Kong Gray Market Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. surged in Hong Kong’s gray market trading, after its initial public offering was more than 700 times subscribed by retail investors in the city’s second-largest float this year.Shares of the delivery arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. rose to as high as HK$51.95 on an over-the-counter platform operated by Phillip Securities Group ahead of its Friday debut. That marks a 29% gain from its offering price of HK$40.36, which was at the lower end of its marketed range. The retail tranche of the company’s $3.2 billion share sale was 715.6 times subscribed, making it the third most popular IPO in the city with a size larger than $1 billion, after offerings by Kuaishou Technology and Nongfu Spring Co. The Chinese video-streaming platform operator surged 161% while the bottled water producer jumped 54% on their debuts. JD Logistics’ institutional offer was about 11 times subscribed.JD Logistics’ stock offering comes as sentiment in the city’s IPO market has cooled with the benchmark Hang Seng slumping into a correction in March. About half of stocks that debuted between March and May fell on their first day of trade, while April saw just three listings, the least in nine months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Fidelity Bitcoin Fund Attracts $102M in First 9 Months

    New SEC filings show the investment giant’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund is one of the largest of its kind.