U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,211.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,043.75
    +36.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.70
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.18
    -0.54 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    +3.44 (+18.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7600
    +0.5980 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,761.29
    -1,912.82 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.04
    -47.21 (-9.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.68
    -128.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Global Spa Market Set to Double by 2030: Projected Revenue of US$ 185.5 Billion | Day Spa Segment Projected to Maintain 31% Market Share, Says Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Global spa market is projected to generate a revenue pf US$ 185.5 Bn by 2030 from US$ 102.9 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

New Delhi, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spa market has evolved significantly over the years, with many spas now offering a more holistic approach to wellness. In addition to traditional spa treatments, many spas now incorporate elements such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga into their offerings. Some spas also offer specialized services such as Ayurvedic treatments, hydrotherapy, and sound healing.

The market is highly fragmented with various types of spas catering to different customer segments. Destination spas, for example, offer a comprehensive wellness experience with accommodation and meals, while day spas cater to customers seeking a shorter, more focused treatment. Resort and hotel spas, on the other hand, cater to customers looking for a luxury experience as part of their vacation.

The global spa market is also becoming more environmentally conscious, with many spas now incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly practices into their operations. For example, some spas use natural and organic products, implement water conservation measures, and utilize renewable energy sources.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/spa-market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the spa industry, with many spas being forced to close temporarily or permanently due to social distancing measures and reduced demand. However, many spas have adapted by implementing safety measures such as increased sanitation, reduced capacity, and contactless payment options. The pandemic has also led to an increased demand for at-home spa treatments and products, as customers seek to recreate the spa experience in their own homes.

Astute Analytica’s Survey Reveals Consumer Insights and Opportunities In Global Spa Market

Recent consumer behavior analysis, polls, and survey findings by Astute Analytica show that the spa industry is experiencing a shift in customer preferences. Convenience and relaxation are becoming increasingly important to customers, with 76% of them seeking out spas that offer a range of amenities like massages, facial treatments, saunas, and hot tubs.

In the International Spa Association's survey, over 70% of spa-goers stated that convenience was a crucial factor when choosing a spa. This is likely due to the fast-paced nature of modern life, with many people struggling to find time to relax and unwind in the global spa market. As a result, customers are seeking out spas that offer multiple services in one location to maximize their time and spa experience.

Natural ingredients are also becoming a growing preference for spa-goers. Customers are increasingly aware of the potential harmful effects of synthetic ingredients on their health and are therefore seeking out spas that use natural and organic products. This trend aligns with the wider demand for natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly products in the beauty industry.

Massages, facial treatments, and relaxation areas such as saunas and hot tubs are essential amenities that customers are seeking out in the spa market, with 76% of survey respondents citing these as their top choices. These amenities provide a relaxing spa experience and are often the primary reason why customers choose a particular spa.

By leveraging these consumer behavior insights, spa providers can tailor their offerings to meet the changing preferences of customers. There is a growing preference for convenient and luxurious experiences that incorporate natural ingredients and a range of amenities like massages, facials, and relaxation areas. By adapting to these trends, providers can remain competitive in the spa industry and deliver exceptional service experiences that meet the evolving needs of customers.

Rising Demand for Self-Care: An Analysis of Consumer Behavior in the Growing Spa Market

Consumer behavior in the spa market is shaped by a myriad of factors. These include the need to unwind and de-stress, the pursuit of physical and mental wellness, and a growing consciousness of the benefits of self-care. One of the primary motivations for visiting spas is to alleviate stress and improve mental health. The spa's ambiance is curated to create a relaxing atmosphere with soothing lighting, calming music, and luxurious amenities. The combination of therapeutic treatments like massage and aromatherapy with this atmosphere works wonders to reduce stress and promote a sense of well-being.

Beyond stress reduction, consumers seek out spa treatments to improve their physical health. Spa treatments such as facials, body wraps, and scrubs are known to enhance skin health, while massage therapy can help with pain relief and muscle and joint tension. Additionally, consumers may seek out spa services for other health goals such as weight loss and detoxification.

The growing awareness of self-care and a health-conscious approach to life also influence consumer behavior in the spa market. Individuals are now prioritizing self-care practices like exercise, healthy eating, and mindfulness. Visiting a spa is perceived as an opportunity to boost these practices by providing a chance to disconnect from everyday pressures and concentrate on personal wellness.

Finally, the desire for luxury and indulgence is another factor that shapes consumer behavior in the spa market. Spas offer an escape from daily life and pamper consumers with amenities such as heated pools, saunas, and jacuzzis. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these luxurious experiences, making the spa industry a highly lucrative market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/spa-market

Day Spa Segment Projected to Maintain 31% Market Share in Terms of Revenue Due to Increasing Popularity

The day spa industry is a rapidly growing segment, generating over $29.45 billion in revenue annually across the globe and is expected to attain a valuation of $57 billion by 2030.  The spa market is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a CAGR of 7.6%. The majority of spa-goers view visiting a spa as beneficial to overall health and wellness, with stress reduction being the primary reason for their visits.

The global spa market is projected to reach US$ 185 billion by 2030, with rising middle-class incomes, growing demand for anti-aging and skin care treatments, and increasing popularity of wellness tourism being key drivers. Women between the ages of 30 and 55 make up the largest segment of spa-goers, with massage and facial treatments being the most popular services.

However, there is also a growing demand for men's services, couples' treatments, and wellness-focused treatments like meditation and yoga. These numbers highlight the potential for the day spa segment to continue its market share in terms of revenue due to its increasing popularity among consumers.

High Fragmentation in the Spa Market: Top 10 Players Contribute Less than 24% of Global Revenue

The spa market is indeed highly fragmented, with a significant presence of local and regional players. According to Astute Analytica's study, the top 10 players in the market contribute less than 24% to the global revenue, indicating that the majority of the market is comprised of smaller players.

Interestingly, Marriot International is the only player in the top 10 with a market share of more than 5%. This suggests that there is a significant opportunity for smaller players to gain market share and compete with larger, more established brands.

This fragmentation of the spa market can be attributed to the fact that the spa industry is highly localized, with customer preferences and trends varying greatly depending on the region. Additionally, the low barriers to entry make it relatively easy for new players to enter the market and compete with existing players.

As the spa industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer preferences, it will be interesting to see how the market share of larger players like Marriot International shifts and whether smaller players will be able to successfully gain market share in this highly competitive industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Planet Beach

  • Hot Springs Resort & Spa

  • Bannatyne Spa

  • Marriott International

  • Massage Envy

  • Rancho La Puerta

  • Banyan Tree

  • Marilyn Monroe Spas

  • Miraval Resorts

  • Massage Green Spa

  • Siam Wellness Group

  • Four Fountains

  • The Ritz - Carlton Spa

  • Windsor Hotel

  • Lspas SPA

  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation

  • Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/spa-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com


Recommended Stories

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.

  • SVB Financial shares slide again on concerns over balance sheet

    The startup-focused bank's shares slumped 60% on Thursday, its biggest loss ever, after disclosing plans to raise over $2 billion from investors to counter losses from the sale of its bond portfolio. SVB said its deposits were dropping faster than it had expected due to increased spending by its clients, largely technology and healthcare startups. Venture capital investments, a crucial source of funding for the bank's clients, were also expected to be constrained in the near term as the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates, offering little hopes of a quick turnaround.

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Ga

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever, and was down 42% Friday at $61.41.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • JD.com Shares Drop on cautious Outlook for Consumer Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. shares fell after the company reported a sharp drop in year-end revenue growth as Chinese shoppers reined in spending, and cautioned a recovery will take time.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays

  • US Races to Close Loophole in Ban on China Tech Firm Inspur

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is working to close a loophole in restrictions imposed on Inspur Group that leaves American companies such as Intel Corp. free to keep supplying the Chinese server maker’s affiliates.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%W

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • Southeast Asia’s Sea, GoTo Cut Jobs in Quickening Tech Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. and GoTo Group, two of Southeast Asia’s largest internet companies, are embarking on fresh layoffs as the region’s once high-flying tech leaders retrench to focus on profitability over growth.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rate

  • We're Making 2 Trades After the JOLTS Report

    Health care and social assistance remained one of the largest job opening categories, which was unchanged at 1.89 million job openings exiting January vs. December. For context, the overreaching job opening percentage for January was 6.5%. As we shared this morning, we will use the positive reinforcement in the January JOLTS report to top off our position in AMN, using another slice of 4-rated McCormick & Co. shares to do so.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Job cuts at Salesforce in 2023 would be first yearly workforce reduction in its 19-year history as a public company

    Salesforce's plan to cut jobs this year would mark the first yearly workforce reduction since the company went public in 2004.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • Investor Reveals Google, Meta's Questionable Hiring Practices

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.

  • How This Investor Finds Quality Stocks. ASML and Unilever Are Some of His Favorites.

    Barnaby Wilson, a fund manager at Lazard, tries to calculate how long companies can keep their competitive edge.

  • U.S. Electricity Prices Expected to Drop

    After rising natural gas prices shoved power generation costs higher last year, wholesale prices should drop considerably this year, government agency says

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Executives Lose a Coveted Status Symbol—Their Assistants

    Valerie Balensiefen remembers the directive she got from a former boss on her first day as his executive assistant in 2019: She’d been hired to support him, and him alone. A couple of years later, she says, the technology company where she worked in the Dallas area assigned her a second executive. Ms. Balensiefen, 38, says she understands why the ranks of executive assistants have been thinning for decades.

  • Silvergate Bank 'Had to Be Perfect' but Now Pays a Heavy Price: Strategist

    But because they weren’t, the industry now is likely to have a difficult time attracting traditional firms into the crypto banking industry, Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research LLC, says.