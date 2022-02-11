U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    -21.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,979.00
    -160.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,642.50
    -58.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.20
    -14.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.77
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -10.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0320
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,108.23
    -1,149.39 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.27
    -22.91 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

GLOBAL SPAC PARTNERS AND GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCE COMMITMENTS FOR $50.5 MILLION PIPE FINANCING, SECURING FULL MINIMUM CASH CONDITION TO CLOSE THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BUSINESS COMBINATION.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global SPAC Partners Co
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLSPT
  • GLSPU

Taipei, Taiwan and New York, NY , Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: “GLSPU” units, “GLSPT” subunits and “GLSPW” warrants) (“Global”) and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”), a global leader in edge artificial intelligence (“edge AI”) for security and other applications, announced today that they have entered into subscription agreements with experienced AI institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to purchase $50.5 million of private placement securities in Global (the “PIPE”), in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination between Global and Gorilla. The PIPE consists of the sale of subunits of Global at a price of $10.10 per subunit (“PIPE subunits”), with each PIPE subunit identical to the subunits included as part of the public units sold in Global’s initial public offering. The purchase of the PIPE subunits will be consummated immediately prior to the closing of the business combination, with such PIPE subunits immediately being cancelled in connection with the closing of the business combination and in consideration for newly issued Gorilla ordinary shares and warrants. The PIPE investment is conditioned upon the completion of the business combination between Global and Gorilla, which is subject, among other matters, to approval of the equityholders of Global and Gorilla.

Jay Chandan, Chairman of Global, commented, “This is a significant milestone for us. We are delighted to be partnering with a group of investors who recognize the change, that is edge AI. This commitment helps satisfy the minimum cash condition to closing the business combination, which means we can now turn our full attention to closing the business combination in the second quarter of 2022. We are excited the PIPE consists of the same publicly traded subunits, purchased at the currently anticipated trust redemption price of $10.10 per subunit. I strongly believe that this transaction will put Asian Edge AI technology companies firmly on the map.”

Tomoyuki Nii, Chairman of Gorilla and Director & Executive Officer at SBI Investment, stated “We believe this PIPE commitment demonstrates the confidence in Gorilla, its technology & platform and the future of the edge AI industry. This announcement allows management to return its focus on the operations and growth, expanding its leadership position and the acceleration of its global expansion.”

The number of PIPE subunits the PIPE investors are required to purchase is subject to reduction to the extent they purchase Global subunits in the open market or privately negotiated transactions with third parties and hold and do not redeem such subunits in connection with any redemption conducted by Global. For further information, please refer to Global’s related current report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange (the “SEC”), for additional information.

Advisors

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as sole placement agent, and Bradbury Securities Limited acted as the distribution agent in Asia.

K&L Gates LLP is serving as legal advisor to Gorilla.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Global.

About Gorilla Technologies Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, Telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

About Global SPAC Partners Co.
Global SPAC Partners Co. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses globally.

Global is led by Chairman Jay Chandan, Chief Executive Officer, Bryant B Edwards, Chief Operating Officer & President Stephen N. Cannon, Chief Financial Officer Long Long.

Global’ units, subunits and warrants are currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “GLSPU,” “GLSPT,” and “GLSPW,” respectively. Each “GLSPU” unit contains one subunit and ½ warrant and holders of the unit may elect to separately trade Global’s subunits and warrants included in the units under the symbols “GLSPT” and “GLSPW,” respectively. Those units not separated continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GLSPU.” Each “GLSPT” subunit contains one share of Global’s common stock and ¼ warrant. The subunits will not separate into shares of Global’s common stock and warrants unless and until Global consummates an initial business combination. If a holder of the subunit elects to redeem the share of common stock underlying the subunit for cash in trust upon the merger, the ¼ warrant underlying the subunit will be forfeited by the holder.

Important Information and Where to Find It
This press release relates to a proposed transaction between Global and Gorilla (the “Transaction”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the Transaction described herein, Gorilla has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form F-4, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. Security holders are encouraged to carefully review such information, including the risk factors and other disclosures therein. The proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Global security holders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed Transaction between Global and Gorilla. Gorilla and Global also will file other documents regarding the proposed Transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Global are urged to read the preliminary proxy statement, and amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement in connection with Global’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the proposed Transaction between Global and Gorilla because these documents will contain important information about Global, Gorilla, and the proposed Transaction between Global and Gorilla.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Global free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or via the website maintained by Global at www.Globalspac.com or by emailing Info@GlobalSPAC.com.

Participants in the Solicitation
Global and Gorilla and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of Global securities in connection with the proposed Transaction. Information about Global's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Global's securities is set forth in Global's filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed Transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Non-Solicitation or Offer
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential Transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Global or Gorilla, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by representatives of Global and Gorilla and their respective affiliates, from time to time may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Global’s and Gorilla’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the consummation the Transaction between Global and Gorilla and the PIPE, the benefits of the Transaction and the PIPE and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release and on the current expectations of Global’ and Gorilla’s respective management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Global and Gorilla. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the inability of the parties to satisfy the closing conditions of and to timely close the PIPE financing; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Transaction, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the post-closing combined company (the “Company”) or the expected benefits of the Transaction, if not obtained; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other parties; the ability of Global prior to the Business Combination, and the Company following the Business Combination, to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; costs related to the Transaction; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, including the approval of the definitive merger agreement by the shareholders of Global, the satisfaction of the minimum cash requirements of the definitive merger agreement following any redemptions by Global’ public shareholders; the risk that the Transaction may not be completed by the stated deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the stated deadline; the inability to complete a PIPE transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Global or Gorilla related to the Transaction; the attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel of Global and Gorilla prior to the Business Combination, and the Company following the Business Combination; the ability of the Company to compete effectively in a highly competitive market; the ability to protect and enhance Gorilla’s corporate reputation and brand; the impact from future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes in Gorilla’s or the Company’s industry; and, the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition from larger technology companies that have greater resources, technology, relationships and/or expertise; future financial performance of the Company following the Business Combination including the ability of future revenues to meet projected annual bookings; the ability of the Company to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient revenue from each of our revenue streams; the ability of the Company’s patents and patent applications to protect the Company’s core technologies from competitors; the Company’s ability to manage a complex set of marketing relationships and realize projected revenues from subscriptions, advertisements; product sales and/or services; the Company’s ability to execute its business plans and strategy; and those factors set forth in documents of Global filed, or to be filed, with SEC. The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive.

If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Global nor Gorilla presently know or that Global and Gorilla currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Global, and Gorilla’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of Global and Gorilla described above. Global and Gorilla anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Global and Gorilla may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they each specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Global’ or Gorilla’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Stardi Yen
+886 2 7720 7889
Investor-relations@gorilla-technology.com

Global SPAC Partners Co.
Peter Wright, Intro-Act
(617) 454-1088
GlobalSPAC@intro-act.com


Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...