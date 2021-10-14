U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

The global space-based broadband internet market is estimated to reach $52.33 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64% during the forecast period 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the increase in demand for worldwide broadband internet access for information, entertainment, and commerce, and technological advancements toward developing next-generation communication satellite constellations.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space-Based Broadband Internet Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Frequency, Component, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176309/?utm_source=GNW


Market Segmentation

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Application

The aviation industry is estimated to dominate the global space-based broadband internet market due to the high penetration rate in various countries that use broadband internet services solutions for smooth operations and in-flight connectivity services.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by End User

The commercial end users segment is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based broadband internet market mainly due to the wide range of product offerings that are being used for maritime, aviation, enterprise, and agriculture, among others.

Global Space-Based Broadband Internet Market by Region

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based broadband internet to market, owing to a significant number of companies operating in the region. The companies based in North America often supply international customers based in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Airbus S.A.S., Amazon, BridgeComm, Inc., Eutelsat Communications SA, Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Intelsat, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., OneWeb, SES S.A., ST Engineering iDirect, Inc., Starlink, Swarm Technologies, Inc., Telesat, Viasat, Inc.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with industrial experts and understanding of the details around companies such as product/service offerings, key developments, market penetration rate, annual revenues, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space-based broadband internet industry.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176309/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


