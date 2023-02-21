Global Space DC-DC Converter Market Report 2023: Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Space DC-DC Converters Market

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Type (Isolated, Non-Isolated), Form Factor (Chassis Mount, Enclosed, Brick, Discrete), Input Voltage (<12V, 12-40V, 40-75V, >75V), Output Voltage, Output Power, Platform, Type, & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space DC-DC Converter market is projected to grow from USD 37 million in 2022 to USD 66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

In recent years, DC-DC converters designed for space applications have evolved in terms of radiation resistance, compactness in size, etc. This evolution results from advancements in the space sector, which include new and improved satellites, spacecraft, etc. Recent developments, such as the Moon landers, have created a huge requirement for space standard radiation-hardened (rad-hard) DC-DC converters.

Texas Instruments (US), Vicor Corporation (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the space DC-DC converter market. These companies have been functioning in the domain for several years and have strong global distribution networks.

Constant innovation and the development of technologically advanced products have been the standout features of these key players. One such feature is Vicor Corporation's Factorized Power Architecture (FPA) technology used to develop space-standard products.

Based on platform, Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market

Interplanetary spacecraft and probes or interplanetary travel is the travel between stars and planets, usually within a single planetary system. In practice, spaceflights of this type are confined to travel between the planets of the solar system. Many astronomers, geologists, and biologists believe that exploring the solar system will provide knowledge that could not be gained by observations from Earth's surface or orbit around Earth. A probe is a spacecraft that travels through space to collect scientific information. Probes do not have astronauts onboard; they send data back to Earth for scientists to study.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to deploy Aditya-L1, the first dedicated mission of the country to study the Sun, into space in the first few months of 2023

In October 2022, China sent the country's Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) - a satellite specially designed to carry out a comprehensive probe of the Sun - into pre-set orbit via a Long March 2D carrier rocket. The satellite, also known as Kuafu-1, was jointly developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS,) CAS National Astronomical Observatory, the CAS Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, and the CAS Purple Mountain Observatory. Kuafu-1 will conduct continuous solar observations for at least four years. Its primary scientific goals include forming the solar magnetic field, solar flares, and titanic blasts known as coronal mass ejections.

Based on form factor, enclosed segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market

Enclosed converters are designed to operate at higher temperatures. DC-DC converters with enclosed form factors can provide up to the 10:1 input range. Rad-Hard POL converter from STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) is an enclosed DC-DC converter used in the attitude and orbit control subsystem (AOCS).

US to lead North America Space DC-DC Converter market

The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of space DC-DC converters in the US. The rise in space launches from NASA is also anticipated to drive the US space DC-DC converter market for planetary exploration during the forecast period. The SLS is being designed to be the launch platform that sends humans to the moon and deeper into the solar system using the Orion spacecraft as well as the ground operation and launch facilities of its Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In July 2022, the US witnessed 39 successful launches out of 41 launches, against 51 in 2021.

The use of space DC-DC converters is expected to grow due to the increasing development of radiation-hardened DC-DC converters and miniaturization of DC-DC converters for satellites, capsules\cargos, interplanetary spacecraft & probes, rovers/spacecraft landers, launch vehicles, and space stations.

Some key US-based space DC-DC converters are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Astronics Corporation (US), AJ's Power Source (US), Vicor Corporation (US), and Synqor Inc. (US).

In February 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. (US) launched SA50-120 radiation-hardened DC-to-DC power converters. It is the only non-hybrid space-grade DC-DC power converter that provides flexibility and customization that fits specific requirements and applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions

Emergence of Digital Power Management and Control

Increased Demand for High-Performance and Cost-Effective Systems

Development of Thick-Film Hybrid Dc-Dc Converters

Increasing Number of Space Exploration Missions

Restraints

Functionality of Dc-Dc Converters in No-Load Situation

Product Manufacturing Challenges

Export Restrictions for Us Manufacturers

Issues with Commercially Available Dc-Dc Converters

Opportunities

Miniaturization of Space Dc-Dc Converters

Development of Dc-Dc Converters with High Switching Frequency

Increasing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

Extending Operating Temperature of Dc-Dc Converter Components

Challenges

Global Shortage of Semiconductors

Maintaining High Performance with Compact Size

Development of Dc-Dc Converters with Low-Noise Performance

Power Density and Efficiency

