U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -34.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -278.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,270.00
    -120.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.90
    -19.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +2.18 (+10.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6790
    +0.4190 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,682.57
    -207.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,996.20
    -18.11 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Global Space DC-DC Converter Market Report 2023: Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Space DC-DC Converters Market

Global Space DC-DC Converters Market
Global Space DC-DC Converters Market

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Type (Isolated, Non-Isolated), Form Factor (Chassis Mount, Enclosed, Brick, Discrete), Input Voltage (<12V, 12-40V, 40-75V, >75V), Output Voltage, Output Power, Platform, Type, & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space DC-DC Converter market is projected to grow from USD 37 million in 2022 to USD 66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

In recent years, DC-DC converters designed for space applications have evolved in terms of radiation resistance, compactness in size, etc. This evolution results from advancements in the space sector, which include new and improved satellites, spacecraft, etc. Recent developments, such as the Moon landers, have created a huge requirement for space standard radiation-hardened (rad-hard) DC-DC converters.

Texas Instruments (US), Vicor Corporation (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the space DC-DC converter market. These companies have been functioning in the domain for several years and have strong global distribution networks.

Constant innovation and the development of technologically advanced products have been the standout features of these key players. One such feature is Vicor Corporation's Factorized Power Architecture (FPA) technology used to develop space-standard products.

Based on platform, Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market

Interplanetary spacecraft and probes or interplanetary travel is the travel between stars and planets, usually within a single planetary system. In practice, spaceflights of this type are confined to travel between the planets of the solar system. Many astronomers, geologists, and biologists believe that exploring the solar system will provide knowledge that could not be gained by observations from Earth's surface or orbit around Earth. A probe is a spacecraft that travels through space to collect scientific information. Probes do not have astronauts onboard; they send data back to Earth for scientists to study.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to deploy Aditya-L1, the first dedicated mission of the country to study the Sun, into space in the first few months of 2023

In October 2022, China sent the country's Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) - a satellite specially designed to carry out a comprehensive probe of the Sun - into pre-set orbit via a Long March 2D carrier rocket. The satellite, also known as Kuafu-1, was jointly developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS,) CAS National Astronomical Observatory, the CAS Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, and the CAS Purple Mountain Observatory. Kuafu-1 will conduct continuous solar observations for at least four years. Its primary scientific goals include forming the solar magnetic field, solar flares, and titanic blasts known as coronal mass ejections.

Based on form factor, enclosed segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market

Enclosed converters are designed to operate at higher temperatures. DC-DC converters with enclosed form factors can provide up to the 10:1 input range. Rad-Hard POL converter from STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) is an enclosed DC-DC converter used in the attitude and orbit control subsystem (AOCS).

US to lead North America Space DC-DC Converter market

The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of space DC-DC converters in the US. The rise in space launches from NASA is also anticipated to drive the US space DC-DC converter market for planetary exploration during the forecast period. The SLS is being designed to be the launch platform that sends humans to the moon and deeper into the solar system using the Orion spacecraft as well as the ground operation and launch facilities of its Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In July 2022, the US witnessed 39 successful launches out of 41 launches, against 51 in 2021.

The use of space DC-DC converters is expected to grow due to the increasing development of radiation-hardened DC-DC converters and miniaturization of DC-DC converters for satellites, capsules\cargos, interplanetary spacecraft & probes, rovers/spacecraft landers, launch vehicles, and space stations.

Some key US-based space DC-DC converters are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Astronics Corporation (US), AJ's Power Source (US), Vicor Corporation (US), and Synqor Inc. (US).

In February 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. (US) launched SA50-120 radiation-hardened DC-to-DC power converters. It is the only non-hybrid space-grade DC-DC power converter that provides flexibility and customization that fits specific requirements and applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Investments by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions

  • Emergence of Digital Power Management and Control

  • Increased Demand for High-Performance and Cost-Effective Systems

  • Development of Thick-Film Hybrid Dc-Dc Converters

  • Increasing Number of Space Exploration Missions

Restraints

  • Functionality of Dc-Dc Converters in No-Load Situation

  • Product Manufacturing Challenges

  • Export Restrictions for Us Manufacturers

  • Issues with Commercially Available Dc-Dc Converters

Opportunities

  • Miniaturization of Space Dc-Dc Converters

  • Development of Dc-Dc Converters with High Switching Frequency

  • Increasing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Isolated Dc-Dc Converters

  • Extending Operating Temperature of Dc-Dc Converter Components

Challenges

  • Global Shortage of Semiconductors

  • Maintaining High Performance with Compact Size

  • Development of Dc-Dc Converters with Low-Noise Performance

  • Power Density and Efficiency

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

221

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$37 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$66 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

12.4%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Space DC-DC Converter Market, by Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Satellites
7.3 Capsules/Cargos

8 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Altitude & Orbital Control Systems
8.3 Surface Mobility and Navigation Systems
8.4 Command & Data Handling Systems
8.5 Environmental Monitoring Systems
8.6 Satellite Thermal Power Box
8.7 Electric Power Subsystems
8.8 Power Conditioning Unit (Pcu)
8.9 Others

9 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Isolated
9.3 Non-Isolated

10 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Form Factor
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chassis Mount
10.3 Enclosed
10.4 Brick
10.5 Discrete

11 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Input Voltage
11.1 Introduction
11.2 <12V
11.2.1 Compact and Provide Single Output
11.3 12-40V
11.3.1 Used for Tracking Subsystems and Memory of Satellites
11.4 42-75V
11.4.1 Employed by Bus in Satellites and Spacecraft
11.5 >75
11.5.1 Generated by Solar Panels of Larger Satellites Such as Geostationary Satellites

12 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Output Voltage
12.1 Introduction
12.2 3.3V
12.3 5V
12.4 12V
12.5 15V
12.6 28V

13 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Output Power
13.1 Introduction
13.2 10W
13.3 10-29W
13.4 30-99W
13.5 100-250W
13.6 251-500W
13.7 501-1000W
13.8 >1000W

14 Space Dc-Dc Converter Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Plus

  • Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

  • Airbus Group Se

  • Aj's Power Source

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Asp-Equipment GmbH

  • Astronics Corporation

  • Cissoid

  • Crane Co.

  • EPC Space

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Isocom Limited

  • Microsemi Corporation

  • Modular Devices Inc.

  • Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Sitael S.P.A.

  • Stmicroelectronics

  • Synqor Inc.

  • Tame Power

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Thales Group

  • TTM Technologies Inc.

  • Vicor Corporation

  • VPT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ponkju-space-dc?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Top Chinese Scientists Sketch Out Plans to Thwart US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Key members of China’s most influential scientific body have outlined the country’s plan to circumvent US chip sanctions for the first time, codifying Beijing’s view of how it could win a crucial technological conflict with Washington.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Fut

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to po

  • Brent oil falls on fears of global economic slowdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Brent oil fell on Tuesday as concern about a global economic slowdown that would reduce demand prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains, outweighing supply curbs. The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer. Global benchmark Brent crude was down $1.09, or 1.3%, at $82.98 a barrel at 0910 GMT.

  • Britain faces tomato shortage as bad weather squeezes supply

    Britain is facing a tomato shortage after bad weather in Morocco and Spain left importers struggling to find them.

  • Analysis-To raise prices or not? Consumer goods makers weigh bets on buyer strength

    Prices of everyday basics like Bounty paper towels and Cadbury chocolate may rise again this year while those of others like Clorox Co wipes and Diet Pepsi are likely to stay steady, as manufacturers make differing bets on the strength of the consumer and their brands. Consumer goods makers' strategies on further price hikes depends on their leverage with retailers such as Walmart Inc and Tesco plc, who are pushing back against more increases, how much consumers need and want the items and their arrangements for buying volatile commodities, some of which are falling in price. In Britain, consumers paid 16.7% more for food in the month to Jan. 22 compared to the same period last year, while U.S. prices for food eaten at and away from home rose 10.1% in the 12 months ended in January.

  • Oil rises 1% on China demand hopes and supply concerns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over 1% on Monday, buoyed by optimism over Chinese demand, continued production curbs by major producers and Russia's plans to rein in supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March, which expires on Tuesday, last rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, at $77.19. Analysts expect China's oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) -New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • Wall Street’s top strategist warns stocks have climbed into the ‘death zone’ where ‘they shouldn’t go and cannot live very long’

    Wilson dismissed investor hopes for a so-called 'no landing' as false optimism sustained only by another $6 trillion in fresh liquidity added to the global economy since October.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally Holds Up; Tesla Deal, Demand, Crashes In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Credit Suisse shares fall after Swiss regulator reportedly probes chairman’s remarks on outflows

    Credit Suisse Group’s stock fell almost 6% on Tuesday morning following a Reuters report that Swiss financial regulator Finma is looking into comments made by the bank’s chairman Axel Lehmann in December about outflows at the struggling banking giant.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.