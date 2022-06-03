Global Space Policy Framework Report 2022: Geopolitical Chaos and Lack of Visionary Perspective Hinder NewSpace Economic Growth

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for a Global Space Policy Framework" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview and analysis of the space policies of some major space-faring countries, with a focus on high-level policy developments and general trends in the existing space regulation framework and how they affect the NewSpace business.

The study period is 2021-2027 with the base year of 2021. This global analysis covers the following regions: United States, European Union, France, Germany, India, Japan, and United Arab Emirates.



Commercial space companies have developed launch capabilities and deployed constellations of hundreds, if not thousands, of satellites that rival any country's national space agency, all in the last decade. These developments have caused commercial activity in the space industry to boom. Despite this uptick in activity, most of the policies and international agreements that govern them were put in place long before the commercial space sector exploded. Countries now recognize the need to update their agreements.



The space business will become substantially more fragmented as a result of several new NewSpace participants entering the market.

Where international rules are inadequate to accommodate new market developments, space sector participants are creating innovative business models and capabilities, such as in-orbit servicing, space situational awareness, and space trash cleanup technologies.

Market competition has already commenced, and the competitive landscape is on course to accelerate during the next 2 years.



Key Issues Addressed:

What is the current state of policies of major space-faring countries?

What do recent changes to policy mean for NewSpace participants and companies?

What are the challenges these space agencies face?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Policy Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Space Policy Market

Market Overview

Growth Drivers in the Space Policy Market

Growth Restraints in the Space Policy Market

Space Policy Framework - US

Impact of Space Policy Framework - US

Space Policy Framework - EU

Impact of the Space Policy Framework - EU

Space Policy Framework - India

Impact of Space Policy Framework - India

Space Policy Framework - Japan

Impact of Space Policy Framework - Japan

Space Policy Framework and Impact - UAE

Conclusion

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Space Policy Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Conducive Regulatory Framework for NewSpace Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Space Policy for Sustainable Space Economy

