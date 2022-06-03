U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.71
    -42.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,059.10
    -189.18 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,135.21
    -181.69 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.07
    -17.61 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.95
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9630
    +0.0500 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4990
    +0.6290 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,665.57
    -304.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.66
    -19.14 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Space Policy Framework Report 2022: Geopolitical Chaos and Lack of Visionary Perspective Hinder NewSpace Economic Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for a Global Space Policy Framework" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This study provides an overview and analysis of the space policies of some major space-faring countries, with a focus on high-level policy developments and general trends in the existing space regulation framework and how they affect the NewSpace business.

The study period is 2021-2027 with the base year of 2021. This global analysis covers the following regions: United States, European Union, France, Germany, India, Japan, and United Arab Emirates. 

Commercial space companies have developed launch capabilities and deployed constellations of hundreds, if not thousands, of satellites that rival any country's national space agency, all in the last decade. These developments have caused commercial activity in the space industry to boom. Despite this uptick in activity, most of the policies and international agreements that govern them were put in place long before the commercial space sector exploded. Countries now recognize the need to update their agreements.

The space business will become substantially more fragmented as a result of several new NewSpace participants entering the market.

Where international rules are inadequate to accommodate new market developments, space sector participants are creating innovative business models and capabilities, such as in-orbit servicing, space situational awareness, and space trash cleanup technologies.

Market competition has already commenced, and the competitive landscape is on course to accelerate during the next 2 years.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What is the current state of policies of major space-faring countries?

  • What do recent changes to policy mean for NewSpace participants and companies?

  • What are the challenges these space agencies face?

  • What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

  • What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Policy Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Space Policy Market

  • Market Overview

  • Growth Drivers in the Space Policy Market

  • Growth Restraints in the Space Policy Market

  • Space Policy Framework - US

  • Impact of Space Policy Framework - US

  • Space Policy Framework - EU

  • Impact of the Space Policy Framework - EU

  • Space Policy Framework - India

  • Impact of Space Policy Framework - India

  • Space Policy Framework - Japan

  • Impact of Space Policy Framework - Japan

  • Space Policy Framework and Impact - UAE

  • Conclusion

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Space Policy Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Conducive Regulatory Framework for NewSpace Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Space Policy for Sustainable Space Economy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1waiqy


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-space-policy-framework-report-2022-geopolitical-chaos-and-lack-of-visionary-perspective-hinder-newspace-economic-growth-301560859.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Thermostat battle: Study shows crucial link between office temps, worker productivity

    For years, women have gathered in workplace bathrooms, around watercoolers or the coffee machine to share stories and bond about a common office complaint: the air conditioning is cranked up too high. A study published several years ago confirmed what many women have always known: The temperature isn't just too low -- women's productivity tends to decline when the workplace air becomes downright frigid. Dr. Agne Kajackaite is a behavioral economist at the WZB Berlin Social Science Center in Germ

  • ZACAPA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INAGURAL DRILL CAMPAIGN AT RED TOP PORPHYRY COPPER EXPLORATION PROJECT IN ARIZONA

    Zacapa Resources (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural drill campaign at its 100% owned Red Top Porphyry copper exploration project in the Superior Mining district, 8 kilometers northwest of Rio Tinto/BHP's Resolution development project.

  • Could aliens (or humans) travel to nearby stars without using spaceships?

    A scientific paper this week posits the idea that humans (and indeed extraterrestrials) could simply pilot ‘rogue planets’ through the universe.

  • These are the next-gen NASA spacesuits that’ll help put man back on the Moon

    NASA’s next-generation spacesuits will be created by Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace. The space agency shared the news this week. The two companies will work to create next-generation suits for spacewalking and for use in the upcoming NASA Artemis missions. NASA finally chose someone to make its next-generation spacesuits The future of NASA’s spacesuits has … The post These are the next-gen NASA spacesuits that’ll help put man back on the Moon appeared first on BGR.

  • Roche Shows Interest in This Small-Cap Biotech. Should You?

    The first half of 2022 hasn't been kind to biotech stocks, but the pain has been especially acute for the smallest drug developers with the earliest-stage pipelines. On the first day of June, Repare Therapeutics announced a new partnership with global titan Roche . The up-and-coming drug developer will hand over the rights to its lead drug candidate in return for an upfront cash payment of $125 million and the potential to receive up to $1.2 billion in additional milestones over the next decade-plus.

  • Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

    A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change. As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

  • AMD Expands High Performance Compute Fund to Aid Researchers Solving the World's Toughest Challenges

    AMD Combines HPC Fund with Xilinx Heterogeneous Accelerated Compute Cluster Program and Adds Seven Petaflops of Supercomputer Capacity to Power Groundbreaking Research

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • NASA’s New Spacesuit Contract Is a Big, Fat Expensive Gamble

    NASANASA astronauts are getting a major wardrobe makeover.The agency announced on Wednesday that it has chosen Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to build its next generation of spacesuits to be used in the Artemis missions to the moon and those still set to go to the International Space Station. The companies were selected as a part of the Exploration Extravehicular Activity contract solicitation, which awards the companies a potential $3.5 billion based on the products and services they provide

  • TikToker explains optical illusion that lets you see 'true cyan,' a color not visible on most screens: 'I was shocked'

    A TikToker in STEM shared a mind-boggling optical illusion.

  • Could Earth microbes become far deadlier in space?

    Researchers found that in conditions which simulate microgravity during spaceflight, the foodborne pathogen salmonella infects 3D models of human intestinal tissue at much higher levels.

  • AI Reveals How the Brain’s Anatomy Changes With Autism

    Iryna Spodarenko / GettyWe’ve come a long way in our understanding of autism since it was first used as a clinical description in 1943. Scientists have identified some of the genes that seem to play a role, and have developed therapies that can improve an autistic individual’s quality of life. Despite these achievements, modern science has only uncovered the tip of the neurodevelopmental disorder’s iceberg. For instance, scientists still haven’t mapped out all the parts of the brain affected and

  • ‘Unseen Oceans’ exhibit makes waves in new Discovery Place immersive experience

    One of many not-to-miss features is an amphitheater in the shape of a research sub, where visitors take a voyage all the way down to ocean canyons.

  • Video captures NASA Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s record-breaking flight

    NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has had a record-breaking trek across the Martian surface. The tiny exploration drone took its first flight on April 19, 2021. Since then, it has made a number of flights. On top of being the first aircraft in human history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, Ingenuity continues … The post Video captures NASA Ingenuity Mars helicopter’s record-breaking flight appeared first on BGR.

  • Lost cities of the Amazon have finally been uncovered

    The legends of the Amazon rainforest have circulated for centuries. Now, though, scientists have finally discovered proof that these massive urban centers actually existed. Researchers published a new study in the journal Nature detailing lidar imaging of the Amazon. Within the forest’s deep, thick regions, they discovered evidence of the lost cities of the Amazon. … The post Lost cities of the Amazon have finally been uncovered appeared first on BGR.

  • It's true: Male mice are afraid of bananas. Here's why

    A healthy human snack can be a major source of stress for a mouse.

  • Drought reveals ruins of 3,400-year-old city at bottom of reservoir

    The city was destroyed around the time of King Tutankhamun’s reign in Egypt

  • Climate change could spell the end for Midwestern corn, study finds

    The midwestern Corn Belt — which roughly covers parts of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas — will be "unsuitable" for cultivating corn by 2100 if climate change continues on its current trajectory, a new study concludes.

  • People Are Sharing Animal Facts That Not A Lot Of People Know, And I'm Honestly Blown Away

    The more you know!View Entire Post ›

  • A celestial straight: Five planets to align in order in June

    The predawn sky in June will host a parade of planets in their proper schoolroom order.