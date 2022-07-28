Global Space Tourism Market 2022 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 16.46% in the year 2028, Market Size & Growth with Complete Business Overview and Development Strategies

Proficient Market Insights

Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided by the Russian Space Agency, although work continues developing sub-orbital space tourism vehicles by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. In addition, SpaceX announced in 217 that they are planning on sending two space tourists on a lunar free return trajectory in 218 aboard their Dragon V2 spacecraft launched by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Report Coverage Details 2028 Value Projection USD 1030.83 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2995.73 million by 2028 Growth Rate 16.46% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 No. of Pages 88 Base Year 2021 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, Regions Companies Mentioned •Space Adventures



•EADS Astrium



•Virgin Galactic



•Armadillo Aerospace



•Excalibur Almaz



•Space Island Group



•SpaceX



•Boeing



•Zero 2 Infinity By Type •Suborbital



•Orbital By Applications •Civilians



•The Rich Report Coverage Market Size, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

