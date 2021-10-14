Global Space Tourism Market Outlook 2021-2025: Coverage of Leading Players Including Bigelow Aerospace, Space Island Group and Virgin Galactic
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the space tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.
The report on space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased spending on travel and tourism and the prospect of pioneering the activity. In addition, increased spending on travel and tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The space tourism market analysis includes type segment, technology segment, and geography.
The space tourism market is segmented as below:
By Type
Suborbital tourism
Orbital tourism
By Technology
Innovators
Early adopters
Early majority
By Geographical Landscape
North America
Europe
Asia
ROW
This study identifies the increasing investments in space tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years.
The report on space tourism market covers the following areas:
Space tourism market sizing
Space tourism market forecast
Space tourism market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, The Boeing Co., Excalibur Almaz Ltd., Space Adventures Inc., Space Island Group, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity SL. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Suborbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Orbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Technology adopters
Market segments
Comparison by Technology adopters
Innovators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Early majority - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology adopters
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Airbus SE
Bigelow Aerospace LLC
Blue Origin Enterprises LP
The Boeing Co.
Excalibur Almaz Ltd.
Space Adventures Inc.
Space Island Group
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.
Zero 2 Infinity SL
