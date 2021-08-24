U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,350.50
    +46.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.20
    +7.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    +0.94 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.30 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7320
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,428.45
    -816.72 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.68
    -9.76 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.14
    -15.88 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Global Sparkling Coffee Market Report 2021: The Growing Niche Market has Been Attracting New Players

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sparkling Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sparkling coffee market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The high consumption of coffee across Europe and North America has been driving the market. Furthermore, increasing preference for convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages has been boosting the sales of RTD coffee over the world.

With the rise in demand for healthier alternatives to soda and carbonated options, without compromising on the taste and texture of carbonation, sparkling coffee witnesses an increased demand globally. Consumers are looking for good alternatives that can help reduce their intake of added sugar while also receive some additional health benefits. This trend is foreseen to remain prevalent over the forecast period and provide the market with numerous growth opportunities.

The caffeinated product segment dominated the market with more than 80.0% share in 2020. The growing demand for healthy energy drinks due to the rising concerns over personal health and wellness is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Caffeine in drinks helps in increasing alertness and concentration throughout the day. Moreover, the introduction of new flavors along with caffeine is expected to drive the demand for these products.

Major players in the market for sparkling coffee have significant reach in hypermarket and supermarket, grocery, convenience, and other local stores as customers are developing interest to try new coffee trends in such convenient places. Local liquor stores also sell the drink in some countries.

For Instance, in the U.S., sparkling coffee offered by DrinkVIVIC is available in Big Mac's Liquor, Lawlers Liquors, and M&B Liquors. The growing niche market of sparkling coffee has been attracting new players, and hence competition has been intensifying over the last few years.

Sparkling Coffee Market Report Highlights

  • By product, the decaffeinated segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

  • The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce among young consumers.

  • North America held the largest share of more than 45.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of several companies in the region.

  • The caffeinated product segment held the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Product Outlook
2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook
2.4. Regional Outlook
2.5. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Sparkling Coffee Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sparkling Coffee Market
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. Roadmap of Sparkling Coffee Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.3. Demographic Analysis
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Sparkling Coffee Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Caffeinated
5.3. Decaffeinated

Chapter 6. Sparkling Coffee Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket
6.3. Convenience Stores
6.4. Online

Chapter 7. Sparkling Coffee Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Market estimates and forecast, by distribution channel, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry
8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Strategic Initiatives

  • DrinkVIVIC

  • Matchless Coffee Soda

  • Keepers Sparkling Coffee

  • Upruit

  • Union Coffee

  • Paulig

  • Slingshot Coffee Co.

  • Nongfu Spring

  • Stumptown Coffee Roasters

  • Manhattan Special

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc37lc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Says Buy Reopening Before Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- When clients call Andrew Slimmon for advice on how to position their portfolios given the rapid spread of the delta variant, he tells them in no uncertain terms: Prepare for an economic recovery, and soon. Slimmon, who oversees about $7.5 billion at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says it’s not unusual to see economic hiccups this time of year. Going forward, “people will turn a little bit more optimistic,” which bodes well for equities that have sold off due to Covid-relate

  • Here Are the 10 Cheapest Stocks in the S&P 500

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.