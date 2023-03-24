U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,396.50
    -783.43 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Global Sparkling Wine Market Report to 2028: Growing Food Tourism or Culinary Tourism Worldwide is Positively Influencing the Market

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sparkling Wine Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Product, Distribution Channel, and Regions" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


According to this analysis, the Global Sparkling Wine Market was valued at ~US$ 28 billion in 2017. Furthermore, owing to the increasing alcohol socialization among consumers along with the increasing adoption of European culture, it is estimated to be ~US$ 37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 56 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~7% during 2022 to 2028

Rapid socioeconomic changes and urbanization are propelling demand for sparkling wine across countries

Growing food tourism or culinary tourism worldwide is positively influencing the consumption of sparkling wines in premium hotels and restaurants for fine dining.

The consumers' shifting preferences towards a variety of alcoholic beverages, such as beer, liquors, spirits, and others due to their competitive prices may stifle the market growth of sparkling wine.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented drop in the global wine trade in 2020, due to the lockdowns imposed by several governments across countries, which have halted wine production. Furthermore, extensive closures of restaurants and bars, as well as the restrictions on socializing have lowered the sales of sparkling wine.

Scope of the Report

The Global Sparkling Wine Market is segmented by type, product, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Sparkling Wine Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Type

  • Red

  • Rose

  • White

By Product

  • Cava

  • Champagne

  • Cremant

  • Prosecco

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket

  • Specialty Stores

  • On Trade

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

  • Accolade Wines

  • Bronco Wine Company

  • Casella

  • Caviro Extra S.P.A. S.U

  • Constellation Brands, Inc

  • E.&J. Gallo Winery

  • Concha y Toro

  • The Sparkling Wine Co

  • Illinois Sparkling Co

  • Freixenet SA

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The Red segment held the largest share of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2021, owing to its higher levels of vitamins and minerals, which helps in boosting the immune system

Red wine is typically cultured with grape skins and seeds, and it is high in phytonutrients that provide numerous health benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease, increasing good high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, easing joint pain, increasing insulin sensitivity, lowering the risk of osteoarthritis, and more

According to the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease published by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), a Switzerland-based publisher of open-access journals, in September 2022, consumption of wine reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes.

By Product: The Prosecco segment held the largest market share of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2021, owing to its economic viability and ease of availability.

Prosecco contains polyphenols, a plant chemical with antioxidant properties which help in lowering blood pressure, and stroke risk, improving circulation, and strengthening heart health.

Furthermore, unlike Champagne, it does not have a protected geographical location, so it can inherently be produced anywhere in the world.

By Distribution Channel: The Supermarket/Hypermarket segment held the largest market share of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2021.

The growth is mainly attributed to the availability of a variety of products at lower prices as compared to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, and other on-trade channels.

The modernization of retail stores across countries, notably in emerging countries, is increasing revenue generation through off-trade sales channels, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets.

By Geography: Europe accounted for the largest share of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2021, as Europe is the world's top producer of wine.

The most popular sparkling wine, Prosecco, is primarily produced in Italy. For instance, in January 2022, according to the Prosecco DOC Consortium, Italy's total wine production increased by 25% in 2021, with 627.5 million certified bottles of Prosecco being produced.

Furthermore, Italy followed by France is the second largest producer of sparkling wine. For instance, according to Comite Champagne, a France trade association that represents the interests of independent Champagne producers, total Champagne shipments in 2021 increased by 32% over 2020 to 322 million bottles. In addition, exports also increased further, reached a new high of 180 million bottles over the same period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

  • The Global Sparkling Wine Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, including a forecast for 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Sparkling Wine Market?

  • The Global Sparkling Wine Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~7% over the next 6 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Sparkling Wine Market?

  • Rapid socioeconomic changes and urbanization are propelling demand for sparkling wine across countries

Which is the Largest Product Segment within the Global Sparkling Wine Market?

  • The Prosecco segment held the largest share of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Sparkling Wine Market?

  • Accolade Wines, Bronco Wine Company, Casella, Caviro Extra S.P.A. S.U, Constellation Brands, Inc., E.&J. Gallo Winery, Concha y Toro, The Sparkling Wine Co., Illinois Sparkling Co., Freixenet Sa, and others are the major companies operating in Global Sparkling Wine Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfwzte

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sparkling-wine-market-report-to-2028-growing-food-tourism-or-culinary-tourism-worldwide-is-positively-influencing-the-market-301780870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines to pause a route due to Boeing Dreamliner delays

    Boeing delivered a 787 to American earlier this month and the airline is slated to get three more this year. The next Dreamliner lined up for delivery has a contractual date stretching back to April 2021 and a revised date of March 2022. Boeing resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets last week, with a delivery to German airline Lufthansa being its first since deliveries were halted in late February due to a data issue with a component.

  • US to Take Years to Refill Its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. has announced it may not soon replenish the oil it sold from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve last year, but assessing the market impact is somewhat difficult.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $52

  • Is American Tower (AMT) an Apt Choice for Your Portfolio Now?

    American Tower (AMT) is well-poised to gain from the rising global demand for wireless connectivity and its asset acquisitions. Yet, customer concentration and higher interest rates are major woes.

  • Ford CEO: Tesla is going to see 'more price competition' in the EV market

    Ford CEO Jim Farley is all in on taking the fight to Tesla.

  • India Set to Surpass China in Need for Oil as Growth Paths Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Slumps in Resurgence of European Bank WorriesJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockA swellin

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Wendy's Has a New Take on an Old McDonald's Classic

    It's the wise fast-food connoisseur who knows that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Wendy's new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap seeks to capitalize on the demand for slimmer, lower-calorie sandwiches, and the wrap seems like the way to go.

  • Why Is Nvidia (NVDA) Up 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Nvidia (NVDA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • Helium Company Enters Joint Venture In Major Arizonan Natural Gas Field, While Markets Are Still Suffering A Shortage

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • HSBC tells investors to reject proposals by unhappy minority shareholders on dividends, restructuring

    HSBC's directors have recommended that investors vote against proposals by a group of frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical structural restructuring to enhance the bank's value, such as spinning off its Asian operations. The proposals, submitted by Ken Lui Yu-kin, the leader of the "Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group", earlier this month, are among 18 resolutions to be voted on at the bank's May 5 annual general meeting in Birmingham, England. "A me

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans to start this year the mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based ones, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL disclosed in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery-pack technology.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX

    Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Should Investors Dine Out on Darden Restaurants?

    Let's check out the charts and indicators for the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other restaurant chains.

  • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Friday reported a record drop in fourth-quarter revenue as the company weathered a slowdown in consumption and disruptions due to China's COVID-19 curbs. Early signs suggest China's economy will only rebound slowly, as consumers remain cautious about spending money despite an easing of restrictions on domestic and international travel. Xiaomi group president Lu Weibing, speaking on a company earnings call, said China's consumer electronics was seeing early signs of a recovery at present but "it will take time."

  • 3 Paper and Related Products Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry's prospects look dull as low consumer spending is impacting demand. Despite this, stocks like SUZ, SMFKY and VRTV have delivered upbeat results and are well-poised to gain from their growth initiatives.