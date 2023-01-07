Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $800 Million by 2027 at a 17.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique (Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Application (Translational Research, Drug Discovery), End User, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 800 million by 2027 from USD 355 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the shift from strictly research applications to drug discovery & development for areas such as neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are also anticipated to address current unmet clinical needs in oncology, including the demand for predictive biomarkers of response. These biomarkers assist in developing immunotherapies by offering a greater understanding of the tumor. On the other hand, lack of clarity around outcomes of transcriptomic research, coupled with the high equipment cost, has led to the lower adoption of transcriptomic technologies, thereby limiting the growth of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.

By application, translational research accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing research grants and funding by government and non-government organizations.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D spending in Asian countries is one of the major factors driving growth. In addition, Asian economies have modified regulations, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization, attracting many domestic industrialists and global market leaders to establish their businesses in this region.

North America: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

North America accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research funding for the development of new regenerative medicine, and technological advancements and launch of cell therapies to treat different cancers are the major factors driving the market growth.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side - 60% and Demand Side - 40%

By Designation: Executives - 40%, Research Scientists - 30%, and Managers - 30%

By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 25%, Asia-Pacific - 18%, Latin America - 3%, Middle East and Africa - 3%

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery & Development

Introduction of Novel Products

Increasing R&D Investments and Public-Private Funding

Restraints

High Capital Investments

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Biomarker Identification

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Major Players

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US)

10X Genomics (US)

Illumina (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

Standard BioTools Inc. (US)

Genomic Vision SA (France)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Seven Bridges Genomics (US)

S2 Genomics, Inc. (US)

Cantata Bio (US)

Vizgen Corporation (US)

BioSpyder Technologies Inc. (US)

Optical Biosystems Inc. (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Ultivue Inc. (US)

Lunaphore Technologies SA (Switzerland)

Rebus Biosystems LLC (US)

Resolve Biosciences (Germany)

Singular Genomics, Inc. (US)

Veracyte (US)

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

6.2.1 Immunohistochemistry

6.2.2 in Situ Hybridization

6.2.3 Sequencing

6.2.3.1 Microdissection-Based Sequencing

6.2.3.2 in Situ Sequencing

6.2.4 Other Sequencing Technologies

6.2.5 Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging

6.2.6 Other Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques

6.3 Spatial Genomics Analysis

6.3.1 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

6.3.2 Sequencing

6.3.3 Other Spatial Genomics Analysis Techniques

7 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.3 Instruments

7.4 Software

8 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Translational Research

8.3 Drug Discovery & Development

9 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

