Global Spatial OMICS Market Analysis Report 2021-2028 - Opportunities with Introduction of Novel Platforms and Technologies for MULTI-OMIC Studies

The global spatial OMICS market size is expected to reach USD 484.22 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2021 to 2028.

Startups and well-established players continued their product development and launched novel solutions, democratized their offerings beyond innovators, and engaged in mergers & acquisitions. The spatial OMICS field originated from hyperplexed imaging; however, key players have shifted toward the development of spatial transcriptomics solutions and products.



Rapid advances in the sequencing of tissues, genes, and single cells have resulted in the emergence of spatial genomic sequencing. Spatial OMICS techniques offer quantitative gene expression data and visualization of DNA and RNA mapping within tissue sections. The development of novel technologies for spatial OMICS is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the fields of translational research as well as diagnostics.



The spatial genomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in the launch of novel platforms. The integration of high-throughput solutions in transcriptomics, genomics, and proteomics studies has enabled determining the link between disease occurrence and genome position.



The instruments product held the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the launch of new automated solutions for spatial OMIC studies. For instance, in March 2021, Rebus Biosystems launched the new Rebus Esper spatial omics platform for a better understanding of tissue biology. The new integrated and automated instrument delivers quantitative single-cell, single-molecule data with subcellular resolution and spatial context by using advanced fluidics, imaging, chemistry, and bioinformatics solutions.



The fresh frozen sample type is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The advantages of fresh frozen samples in proteomics are validated by several research studies. For instance, in March 2021, a study concluded that Filter Aided Sample Preparation (FASP) technique yielded 20% more protein identifications by using fresh frozen samples than formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples.



North America held the largest share in 2020 owing to an increase in focus on translational research, rise in government support for genomics and sequencing technologies, high demand for personalized medicine, and the presence of a substantial number of translational and academic research organizations.



By technology, spatial transcriptomics accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as most of the available products are based on mRNA analysis for positional information

In terms of product, the consumables segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the frequent purchase of reagents and probes to run instruments

Based on workflow, the instrumental analysis segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the technological advancements and launch of novel products in the market

The fresh frozen sample type is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as fresh frozen tissue preserves the native state of proteins and hence are adopted in spatial proteomics analysis

On the basis of end use, the academic and translational research institutes dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increase in biomedical research in academic universities

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Emerging potential of spatial omic analysis as cancer diagnostic tool

Advent of the fourth generation of sequencing (in situ sequencing)

Emerging players are expected to boost market competitiveness

Market Restraint Analysis

Slow implementation of technology

Well-established workflows for conventional omic analysis

Opportunity analysis

Gradual adoption of single-cell sequencing

Introduction of novel platforms and technologies for MULTI-OMIC studies

Market challenge analysis

Challenges pertaining to the single-cell transcriptomics

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Product Development

Mergers & acquisitions

Technology collaborations

Competitive Landscape

10x Genomics

Dovetail Genomics

S2 Genomics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Danaher Corporation

IonPath, Inc.

Millennium Science Pty Ltd.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Diagenode Diagnostics

Biognosys AG

Rebus Biosystems

Ultivue, Inc.

Vizgen Corp.

BioSpyder Technologies

Bruker

Brooks Automation, Inc.

