Global Special Effect Masterbatches Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $4,465.5 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Estimated Period 2019-2026 | Reveals [154-Pages] by Research Dive

The global special effect masterbatches market is expected to see striking growth by 2026, due to the growing application of color masterbatches in the food packaging industry. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Special Effect Masterbatches Market by Effect Type (appearance effects (metallic, edge glow, pearlescent, transparent, sparkle mist, iridescent, fluorescent), material effects and functional effects), Application (packaging (consumer care, food & beverage, industrial and others), hygiene & baby product, automotive, homecare & household products, consumer appliances, sports and leisure, and other applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

Research Dive Logo

According to the report published by research Dive, the global special effect masterbatches market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $4,465.5 million and rise at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

Grab access to a PDF Sample of the Special Effect Masterbatches Market

Dynamics of the Special Effect Masterbatches Market

With the increasing application of color masterbatches in the food packaging industry such as pre-packaged produce bags, snack and chip bags, meat wraps, and many more, the special effect masterbatches market is predicted to observe prominent growth over the analysis period. Besides, the increasing use of special effect masterbatches materials for the development and manufacturing of medical devices is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the growing demand for specialty masterbatches in the plastic industry for several products such as pipes, hoses, extruded profiles, and belts is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the growth of the market over the estimated period. However, the fluctuating petro-chemical prices are expected to cause a rise in the prices of masterbatches, which may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segments of the Special Effect Masterbatches Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on effect type, application, and region.

By effect type, the appearance effect sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and accounted for the highest revenue in 2019.

By application, the packaging sub-segment is expected to be the most productive and generated the maximum revenue in 2019.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the special effect masterbatches market is predicted to have huge growth opportunities and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Request an On-demand Customization of Special Effect Masterbatches Market

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the special effect masterbatches market include

1. Micro Poly Colours India

2. Gabriel-Chemie AG

3. Frilvam S.P.A.

4. Clariant Ag

5. Broadway Colours

6. PolyOne

7. Minocha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

8. RTP

9. Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd.

10. Dk Polymers

11. Ampacet Corporation

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2020, Gabriel-Chemie Group, a leading Europe-based producer of masterbatch, developed its new masterbatch named "PA66" to produce stadium seats, in cooperation with GSM Sella and Aurora Kunststoffe GmbH. This masterbatch added to the post-industrial polymer has mechanical resistance and flame-retardant properties and provides an aesthetic appearance along with necessary resistance to prolonged exposure to UV rays, maintaining the strict international safety regulations of the stadiums.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

Schedule your call with an Expert Analyst to get more insights into the Special Effect Masterbatches Market

More about Special Effect Masterbatches Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

The global rodent control market accounted for $3,209.8 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, by generating a revenue of $4,659.7 million by 2028

The global silicone potting compounds market accounted for $900.5 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5%, by generating a revenue of $1,267.6 million by 2028

The global structural insulated panels market size was $429.0 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5.1%, by generating a revenue of $638.4 million by 2028

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-special-effect-masterbatches-market-envisioned-to-generate-a-revenue-of-4-465-5-million-and-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-5-during-the-estimated-period-2019-2026--reveals-154-pages-by-research-dive-301604151.html

SOURCE Research Dive